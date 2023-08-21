Authorities evacuated the Stephens Davis Branch Library for several hours Monday afternoon while multiple agencies investigated a bomb threat that turned out to be unfounded.
Whether it was related to a confrontational meeting held there the day before remains under investigation.
Davis police reported being contacted at about 2:10 p.m. by the Fox 40 news station in Sacramento, which had received the anonymous threat via email, Yolo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Juan Ceja said.
The email "made a threat to blow up the library at specific time and used derogatory terms towards gender preference," Ceja added, characterizing the language as "hate speech."
Davis police evacuated about 10 county employees from the East 14th Street library and cleared two adjacent buildings "in an abundance of caution," Ceja said, after which the Yolo County Regional Bomb Squad and two Sacramento County sheriff’s bomb-detecting K-9 units searched the area.
Sheriff’s officials assumed control of the investigation because the library is a county facility.
The Davis Fire Department also had personnel assisting with the incident, which had 14th Street blocked off between B and F streets during the search.
The threat did not impact classes at neighboring North Davis Elementary School, which didn't begin until Tuesday. The first day school was expected to proceed as planned, police said in an email alert announcing authorities had cleared the library at about 5:30 p.m.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office at 530-668-5280.
Ceja said detectives plan to investigate whether the threat is connected to Sunday's library event hosted by the conservative political group Moms for Liberty, billed as a "Forum on Fair and Safe Sports for Girls" focusing on transgender participation in women's sports.
A large group of protesters also attended.
At about 4:20 p.m., police received a call requesting that officers respond to the library because “it’s getting rowdy,” according to the Davis Police Department's online bulletin.
Video from the event posted on social media shows former Vanguard University soccer player Sophia Lorey — who also is affiliated with the California Family Council religious organization — introducing the forum by saying attendees would hear about "the physiological advantage of male athletes and the emotional and psychological impact on girls when men play on their sports teams."
A short time later, an audience member spoke up: "Are you going to misgender people throughout the entire thing?"
As Lorey asked the audience to save their questions for the end of the presentation, the library's regional manager, Scott Love, noted that California state law "recognizes transgender women as women."
"This is a library. I don't want any transgender females being called males in sporting events with females," Love said. "If that happens, it's not following our code of conduct and we will ask the person to leave immediately."
Lorey then continued speaking about her soccer-playing experience, saying that "current 10-year-old girls cannot live out the same dream (I had) as long as men are allowed to compete in women's sports."
Audience members interjected again, after which Lorey changed her phrasing to "biological men." At that point, Love delivered another warning about the library's code of conduct.
When Lorey repeated the phrase, Love asked her to leave "or we'll shut the entire program down. ...You were misgendering."
Attorney Erin Friday, another speaker at Sunday's event, said the interruptions violated her First Amendment right to free speech.
"I love the fact that you have your signs and that you are here today," Friday told the protesters. "But we all have First Amendment rights ... and the library should be enforcing their own rules and asking people to leave who are interrupting my First Amendment rights."
After several more minutes of back-and-forth between protesters and the meeting's organizers, Love shut down the meeting. The incident became the subject of nationwide media coverage, with Lorey saying she's considering filing a lawsuit.
Davis police Lt. Dan Beckwith said Monday that officers did respond to the library, and “once we got out there, it was pretty peaceful. Eventually, everyone went their separate ways.”
— Reach Lauren Keene at lkeene@davisenterprise.net. Follow her on Twitter at @laurenkeene
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.