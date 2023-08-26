Library bomb threat

Sheriff's vehicles guard the path on the north side of the Stephens Branch Library in North Davis after a bomb threat was called in on Monday.

 Lauren Keene/Enterprise photo

Davis police evacuated the Stephens Branch Library a second time Friday evening following another round of threats to the facility and its staff.

Police Chief Darren Pytel said the anonymous threats went to multiple media outlets including the New York Times, “and law enforcement all over the state also received the email,” prompting officers to respond to the East 14th St. library at about 5 p.m.

