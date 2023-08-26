Davis police evacuated the Stephens Branch Library a second time Friday evening following another round of threats to the facility and its staff.
Police Chief Darren Pytel said the anonymous threats went to multiple media outlets including the New York Times, “and law enforcement all over the state also received the email,” prompting officers to respond to the East 14th St. library at about 5 p.m.
The email threatened to blow up the library in its subject line, and “it used some of the colorful language as the last one,” Pytel said Saturday, referring to a threatening email on Monday that also prompted the library’s evacuation.
That message, authorities said, used derogatory terms toward gender preference that was characterized as hate speech. Friday’s email, Pytel said, also included “explicit threats” toward the library’s regional manager Scott Love and other employees.
Officers cleared the front area of the library and searched the building but found nothing suspicious, Pytel said. The case was forwarded to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, which continues to investigate Monday’s bomb threat.
Meanwhile, Yolo County officials announced Friday night the library would be closed on Sunday “as a result of an unforeseen staffing shortage due to COVID-19.” A planned family movie event has been canceled.
Anyone who spent 15 minutes or more in a singe day at the library or in the Blanchard Community Room between Aug. 21 and 24 may have been exposed, officials said in an emailed announcement.
Pytel said the closure has no apparent connection to the threats. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether they’re related to last Sunday’s contentious library meeting hosted by the conservative political group Moms for Liberty and attended by a large group of protesters.
Love, the manager, shut down the event — billed as a "Forum on Fair and Safe Sports for Girls" focusing on transgender participation in women's sports — minutes into its start.
As The Enterprise previously reported, video from the event posted on social media shows former Vanguard University soccer player Sophia Lorey — who also is affiliated with the California Family Council religious organization — introducing the forum by saying attendees would hear about "the physiological advantage of male athletes and the emotional and psychological impact on girls when men play on their sports teams."
A short time later, an audience member spoke up: "Are you going to misgender people throughout the entire thing?"
As Lorey asked the audience to save their questions for the end of the presentation, Love noted that California state law "recognizes transgender women as women."
"This is a library. I don't want any transgender females being called males in sporting events with females," Love said. "If that happens, it's not following our code of conduct and we will ask the person to leave immediately."
Lorey then continued speaking about her soccer-playing experience, saying that "current 10-year-old girls cannot live out the same dream (I had) as long as men are allowed to compete in women's sports."
Audience members interjected again, after which Lorey changed her phrasing to "biological men." At that point, Love delivered another warning about the library's code of conduct.
When Lorey repeated the phrase, Love asked her to leave "or we'll shut the entire program down. ...You were misgendering."
Attorney Erin Friday, another speaker at Sunday's event, said the interruptions violated the presenters' First Amendment right to free speech.
"I love the fact that you have your signs and that you are here today," Friday told the protesters. "But we all have First Amendment rights ... and the library should be enforcing their own rules and asking people to leave who are interrupting my First Amendment rights."
After several more minutes of back-and-forth between protesters and the meeting's organizers, Love shut down the meeting. Police were called out to the library after someone reported it was “getting rowdy,” but officers arrived to find things had calmed down.
The incident became the subject of nationwide media coverage, with Lorey saying she was "silenced" and is considering filing a lawsuit against the library.
— Reach Lauren Keene at lkeene@davisenterprise.net. Follow her on Twitter at @laurenkeene
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.