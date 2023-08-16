The DJUSD is gearing up for another school year filled with challenges, triumphs and, of course, school board meetings. With the next scheduled for this Thursday, Aug. 17, it’ll be business as usual with multiple updates from happenings around the district.
First on the docket is approving the Memorandum of Understanding between the DJUSD and Capital Adult Education Regional Consortium, effective July 1 through June 30, 2026.
Davis Adult and Community Education is a member of the CAERC, which requires all member districts to approve the annual consortium MOU. In this case, the MOU documents the relationship and articulates roles and responsibilities between the CAERC fiscal agent, Sacramento County Office of Education and DJUSD.
Following that will be the approval of the Education Protection Account report, the purchase order reports, commercial warrant reports and the approval and ratifications of contracts.
In light of the resignation of Betsy Hyder, the board has been deliberating on the next steps moving forward. The board will continue its conversations on moving forward and may consider revisions to Bylaw 9100, take action on the election of new officers and the president may appoint members to committees.
Next will come a strategic-plan update including the multi-tiered system of supports and universal design for learning. The strategic plan itself was approved in June of 2023 and establishes clear goals along with providing key actions to guide staff moving forward.
The DJUSD has identified a focus for the 2023-24 school year as the continued development of a multi-tiered system of supports and, specifically, of a collective understanding and implementation of Universal Design Learning (UDL).
After that will be the 45-day final state budget update for 2023-24. The DJUSD’s June adopted 2023-24 budget was based on the governor’s May revision. So, a 45-day revision budget can update the District’s adopted budget for material changes in revenues and expenditures that are now known as a result of the approved state budget.
The meeting will then focus on approving resolution 05-24 which authorizes temporary interfund transfers. The delay of deposits from the state of California, federal government, county government and grant agencies and the timing of payroll and supply orders can result in negative cash balances throughout the year. This resolution authorizes transfer between funds and maintain positive cash balances.
The meeting itself will take place on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Chambers at 23 Russell Blvd.
