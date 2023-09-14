Carlos Reales Dominguez2w

Carlos Reales Dominguez, charged with fatally stabbing two men in Davis and wounding a third victim, appears in Yolo Superior Court in Woodland on Tuesday, June 20, with his public defender Dan Hutchinson. Hector Amezcua/Sacramento Bee pool photo

 By Fred Gladdis

WOODLAND — Accused Davis killer Carlos Reales Dominguez transferred from the Yolo County Jail to a state mental health facility Wednesday for treatment to restore his competency to stand trial.

Dominguez’s public defender, Dan Hutchinson, confirmed the transfer to Atascadero State Hospital during a brief hearing Thursday in Yolo Superior Court.

