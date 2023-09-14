Carlos Reales Dominguez, charged with fatally stabbing two men in Davis and wounding a third victim, appears in Yolo Superior Court in Woodland on Tuesday, June 20, with his public defender Dan Hutchinson. Hector Amezcua/Sacramento Bee pool photo
WOODLAND — Accused Davis killer Carlos Reales Dominguez transferred from the Yolo County Jail to a state mental health facility Wednesday for treatment to restore his competency to stand trial.
Dominguez’s public defender, Dan Hutchinson, confirmed the transfer to Atascadero State Hospital during a brief hearing Thursday in Yolo Superior Court.
Visiting Judge David Reed ordered the case back to court Dec. 8 for a 90-day review report from the hospital.
Dominguez, a 21-year-old former UC Davis student, faces murder and attempted-murder charges in connection with a series of local stabbings last spring that took the lives of David Henry Breaux, 50, and 20-year-old UCD student Karim Abou Najm. A third victim, 64-year-old Kimberlee Guillory, survived her attack.
Hutchinson declared a doubt regarding Dominguez’s mental competency about a month after his arrest. Court-appointed psychologist Dr. Juliana Rohrer declared him incompetent, but Yolo County prosecutors challenged that conclusion and took the issue to a jury.
During the July competency trial, Rohrer and another psychologist, Dr. Dale Watson, testified that Dominguez likely suffers from schizophrenia and opined that the mental illness likely interfered with his ability to aid his attorney and understand the nature and purpose of his court proceedings.
Dominguez’s friends and former roommates also took the witness stand, saying he’d become increasingly withdrawn and disheveled since the spring of 2021. UCD expelled him two days before the stabbings began.
After the trial’s first week, prosecutors Matt De Moura and Frits van der Hock announced they’d changed their position, agreeing that Dominguez was unable to assist his attorney in a rational manner.
Also impacting prosecutors’ decision was Judge Samuel McAdam’s order from the prior week for Dominguez to receive involuntary medication at the Yolo County Jail, where medical staff observed his deteriorating health during his three months under suicide watch.
“I think he should have been getting medicated weeks ago,” McAdam said at the time. “We have overwhelming evidence he has a mental-health condition.”
McAdam had scheduled a Sept. 29 court date for an update on Dominguez’s medication status, but Reed vacated that hearing Thursday in light of Dominguez’s hospitalization.
