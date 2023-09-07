A comforting ambiance brought to the downtown Davis area courtesy of string lights hung in surrounding trees may have looked beautiful in the nighttime hours, but damage to the trees has resulted in the lights being removed by city staff.
At Wednesday’s Davis Tree Commission meeting, director of public works utilities and operations Stan Gryczko and Urban Forestry Program manager Charlie Murphy gave the commission the opportunity to provide recommendations to City Council on the efforts to remove lighting, the temporary placement lighting or the process for the long-term plan for downtown decorative lighting in relation to city trees.
Murphy says that lighting has been removed from approximately 90% of the trees downtown due to banding in the bark that could stunt growth. There are also remnants of staples, tape, plugs and other hazards.
According to Vice Chair Colin Walsh, the lights were installed by volunteers including city staff. However, the lights go against the city’s own policy against putting wires in trees.
Walsh showed photos he took of trees downtown and the damage they have endured due to the string lights.
Commissioner Laura Rodman said although the trees look beautiful with lighting, especially in the winter, she had no idea of the impact the lights had on the trees physically.
Murphy says now that the lights have come down, he believes the trees can bounce back.
“Our downtown is dark,” said Commissioner Ann Daniel. “We need a solution that is safe for our trees and our people.”
Walsh proposed a “do no harm” policy that says no lights can be put up until a code for lighting in trees is in place. He said this may put more pressure on the city to fix the situation. He also pointed out that although the lights add to the safety and surroundings of the downtown, the trees need to be doing well in order for the lights to exist in the first place.
“We have no written policy,” said Walsh. “We have no end date for temporary lights. We also need resources for assuring lights are working properly. Other cities only allow lights for two months out of the year.”
The commission ultimately decided to suggest that the City Council prohibit lighting in city trees until the city approves a “pilot program” and to determine practices with lighting that will not harm trees and can serve as a basis for updating the city code.
The commission reviewed city responses to the Yolo County Grand Jury report titled, “A Forest for the Trees.”
Walsh expressed that he wished the commission could have helped city staff write the responses since he himself had to testify.
New commissioner, Alana Gamage was sworn in prior to the meeting’s start.
————
In other news, the commission reviewed three street tree removal requests.
A flowering pear at 1726 Evergreen Ct. was asked to be removed by a resident due to vigorous vining and “cracking sounds” during a recent storm. Murphy says that of the four pear trees in the area, the tree in question was the healthiest. He suggested a plan to phase out the pear trees over time, but prune the trees for now. This plan was approved unanimously by the commission with added verbiage to try to remove the vines if possible.
At 3033 Lillard Dr., a resident asked for a Canary Island Pine to be removed due to an unhealthy state posing a risk to people and property. Murphy concluded that the tree is in good health but in fair-to-poor form due to the loss of a middle pine. He recommended structural pruning to even out the canopy and lessen the extension of several branches. This was also unanimously approved by the commission.
Slow growth and poor form of a single flowering pear tree at 621 Coolidge St. left the resident of the home asking the city for permission to remove the tree. The resident said they would pay for both removal and the planting of a new tree. Considering there is no policy in place for a resident to pay for a new city tree, the commission could not approve the request but encouraged the resident to appeal to City Council.
(1) comment
Nice story, but regarding DT tree light they only want to duscuss tree when they effect twinkle light and ignore street lights—fact city planted smaller sized species, (crêpe myrtle) so tree at corners block light from street lights needed fir safety. The short trees also block merchants signs- and the banner hung from light poles.
.
The DT need a comprehensive tree plan— and planting and irrigation of new trees . The neglect I
if tree in DT is obvious: EXAMPLE: at SE corner G x2nd (pachaman coffee) the city spent hundreds thousands redoing sidewalk and corner in 2020- and planted 4 tree- 3 of which have die as no irrigation included— and city has yet to pullout stakes from dead trees- much less plant new ones
. The city focus on twinkle lights while not having a DT tree plan and planting plan is an embarrassment
-i can’t believe it came from the city arborist but higher up in city hall.
Post script. City council in March 2022 set asside $1.2 mil of American Recovery Plan funds for DT landscaping and tree plan, so budget is no longer an excuse for inaction.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.