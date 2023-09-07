Damaged Downtown Davis tree

Tree Commissioner Colin Walsh snapped a photo of a damaged tree trunk at the southeast corner of 3rd and G Streets. 

 Colin Walsh/Courtesy photo

A comforting ambiance brought to the downtown Davis area courtesy of string lights hung in surrounding trees may have looked beautiful in the nighttime hours, but damage to the trees has resulted in the lights being removed by city staff. 

At Wednesday’s Davis Tree Commission meeting, director of public works utilities and operations Stan Gryczko and Urban Forestry Program manager Charlie Murphy gave the commission the opportunity to provide recommendations to City Council on the efforts to remove lighting, the temporary placement lighting or the process for the long-term plan for downtown decorative lighting in relation to city trees. 

ALLAN H
Nice story, but regarding DT tree light they only want to duscuss tree when they effect twinkle light and ignore street lights—fact city planted smaller sized species, (crêpe myrtle) so tree at corners block light from street lights needed fir safety. The short trees also block merchants signs- and the banner hung from light poles.

The DT need a comprehensive tree plan— and planting and irrigation of new trees . The neglect I

if tree in DT is obvious: EXAMPLE: at SE corner G x2nd (pachaman coffee) the city spent hundreds thousands redoing sidewalk and corner in 2020- and planted 4 tree- 3 of which have die as no irrigation included— and city has yet to pullout stakes from dead trees- much less plant new ones

. The city focus on twinkle lights while not having a DT tree plan and planting plan is an embarrassment

-i can’t believe it came from the city arborist but higher up in city hall.

Post script. City council in March 2022 set asside $1.2 mil of American Recovery Plan funds for DT landscaping and tree plan, so budget is no longer an excuse for inaction.

