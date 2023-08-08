The owners of multiple Northern California gas stations, including two in Davis and Winters, will pay $1.1 million to settle allegations they violated environmental protection laws, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.
Yolo Superior Court Judge David Rosenberg approved the settlement on July 20, resolving the civil case that accused defendants Aasim Corporation, Aasim Enterprises, Inc., Ashraf Ali, Yasmin Ali, Samir Ali, Shafique Bhimani and Mohammed Bilal of failing to follow state laws and regulations governing the operation of their retail gas stations in Yolo, Napa, Alameda, Lake and San Joaquin counties.
Yolo County’s locations include the Chevron at 1601 Research Park Dr. in South Davis and another Chevron at 999 E. Grant Ave. in Winters.
According to a District Attorney’s Office news release, owners and operators of underground storage tanks (USTs) at retail gas stations in California are subject to fair but stringent environmental rules and requirements, designed to prevent underground petroleum releases to surface and ground waters.
“Prosecutors alleged that the defendants failed to adequately install, monitor, operate and calibrate important equipment on site designed to detect leaks at the earliest possible opportunity, and also failed to comply with laws regulating hazardous wastes and hazardous materials at the gas stations,” the news release said.
In addition to ordering the defendants to pay $900,000 in civil penalties and $200,000 in partial investigative and enforcement costs, the settlement imposes a permanent statewide injunction that prohibits them from violating UST and hazardous waste laws and regulations. It also requires them to retain an experienced, independent environmental consultant to assist with future compliance at all stations covered by the judgment.
Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig praised the collaboration involved in resolving the case, with investigative efforts from the environmental health departments in Yolo, Napa, Lake and San Joaquin counties and the city of San Leandro, as well as the Hayward Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.