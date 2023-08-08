The owners of multiple Northern California gas stations, including two in Davis and Winters, will pay $1.1 million to settle allegations they violated environmental protection laws, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Yolo Superior Court Judge David Rosenberg approved the settlement on July 20, resolving the civil case that accused defendants Aasim Corporation, Aasim Enterprises, Inc., Ashraf Ali, Yasmin Ali, Samir Ali, Shafique Bhimani and Mohammed Bilal of failing to follow state laws and regulations governing the operation of their retail gas stations in Yolo, Napa, Alameda, Lake and San Joaquin counties. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.