Davis schools Superintendent Matt Best announced at Thursday's School Board meeting that Cecilia Escamilla-Greenwald was the lone candidate to replace departed Trustee Betsy Hyder and would be joining the board in December.

“I want to recognize that Cecilia Escamilla-Greenwald is here tonight,” Best said following the public-comment period. “She will be our next trustee in Area 5. I just wanted to thank her for being the sole candidate and we appreciate your service in this time filling Trustee Hyder’s vacancy,” said Best. “She will join us in December.”

