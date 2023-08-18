Davis schools Superintendent Matt Best announced at Thursday's School Board meeting that Cecilia Escamilla-Greenwald was the lone candidate to replace departed Trustee Betsy Hyder and would be joining the board in December.
“I want to recognize that Cecilia Escamilla-Greenwald is here tonight,” Best said following the public-comment period. “She will be our next trustee in Area 5. I just wanted to thank her for being the sole candidate and we appreciate your service in this time filling Trustee Hyder’s vacancy,” said Best. “She will join us in December.”
Best said the education code requires that her first meeting be the annual organization meeting, which will be the second meeting in December. But she will be joining us for (the California School Boards Association meeting) and I’m sure we’ll see her more often here in the coming months.”
Hyder announced her departure in the spring and stepped down in June.
The board deliberated more on the board reorganization in wake of Hyder’s departure. As Hyder was part of a number of different committees, board President Lea Darrah announced the various delegations of that committee work among the current trustees. However, as Hyder was the vice president, the board needed to fill that role, too, to the end of the year term. After more discussion, the board decided that Trustee Elizabeth Moon will be the new vice president.
The meeting had a bittersweet moment as the district bid a heartfelt adieu to its director of multilingual and categorical programs, Ricardo Perez.
“Thank you DJUSD family for being a beacon of inspiration, friendship and professional growth in my life. After several wonderful years as a director of multilingual education I’m embarking on a new adventure as the Assistant Superintendent of Education Services for the Woodland Joint Unified School District. Reflecting on my journey, and our journey together, I’m filled with gratitude for the memories we’ve shared, the collaboration we fostered and the lasting impact we’ve made on countless lives for the students here in Davis,” said Perez. “I want you to know that leaving behind such an incredible team is not without its emotional weight. You’re more than colleagues, you’re my friends, my mentors and who have played an integral role in shaping who I am today.”
That transitioned into the public comment section where one concerned mother vied for more accountability and action taken to combat bullying in the district. A Davis High School teacher also took to the podium to urge the district to revisit the bell schedule at DSHS as it remains a source of stress for students and teachers alike.
Following suit came the strategic plan update encompassing a multi-tiered system of supports and a universal design for learning by Associate Superintendent of Instructional Services, Troy Allen.
She broke down the goals for student success which include student well-being and belonging, equitable access and opportunity, students’ engagement and continuous academic growth as well as creating confident graduates who are prepared for life.
“This year at every site we will continue to build a more robust Multitiered System of Support (MTSS) which is a way to organize and align instruction, tending to the whole child and anticipating intervention to meet the needs of all students. This includes instruction and intervention in academics, behavior and social-emotional skills and competencies,” said Allen.
“We began our work in 2019 on MTSS and we continue to improve the system by clarifying our vision for tier 1, first best instruction. All students means that every student is a general education student first, that some students benefit from supplemental supports and that a few students need intensified supports at times. It’s important to note that if we spend all of our time designing how we supplement or intensify support, we’re postered to react versus taking the proactive and preventative approach that characterizes MTSS.”
Beyond that, Allen elaborated on Universal Design for Learning (UDL), which in the update is described as an educational framework based on research in the learning sciences that guides the development of flexible methods, materials and environment that embrace variability, minimize barriers and develop expert learning for all.
After that came the 45 Day Final State Budget Update. According to Superintendent Best, this sometimes happens after June revisions to the state budget. Best touched on the slowing of state revenues, budget deficits, inflation, vulnerabilities due to declining enrollment projections (with Yolo County projected to decline 5%), multi-year cost pressures as well as reductions in one-time monies for the district.
A resolution authorizing temporary interfund transfers followed that and was voted on and approved unanimously.
Then the board deliberated on the recommendation to readmit a student who’d been expelled. The board voted and approved the recommendation. The board did the same for another student who’d been expelled and approved their readmittance.
With that, the meeting came to a close with the next scheduled for Sept 7.
