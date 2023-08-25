A former West Sacramento woman received a four-year, seven-month prison sentence last week for her role in a federal fraud case that caused victims more than $100,000 in financial losses, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
Kimberly Acevedo, 53, also must pay $113,400 in restitution in the U.S. District Court case, Talbert said. She pleaded guilty last October to federal counts of mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.
According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, Acevedo and co-defendant Philip Rich perpetrated the mail fraud scheme from March 2019 to March 2021, committing theft of U.S. mail, identity theft and unlawful possession of dozens of stolen bank cards.
"Generally, Rich and Acevedo obtained the personally identifiable information of victims and used that information to apply for new credit cards, debit cards, checkbooks and other financial instruments to be sent to the victims' real home addresses," the news release said.
The pair then submitted online change-of-address requests to the U.S. Postal Service, rerouting the victims' mail to the defendants' shared residence, prosecutors said. They used the contents of the stolen mail to make fraudulent purchases and cash fraudulent checks.
A search warrant served Oct. 14, 2020, at the defendants' house reportedly revealed dozens of notebooks filled with hundreds, if not thousands, of identity-theft victims' personal information, multiple fake California driver's licenses in victims' names but featuring photos of Rich and Acevedo, as well as tools for constructing the IDs.
"Further, agents recovered over 50 credit and debit cards in the home and approximately 40 checkbooks in victims' names and in the names of Rich and Acevedo," the news release said. "In total, the defendants' scheme caused over $110,000 in actual loss."
Rich, 51, previously pleaded guilty to the mail fraud and identity theft charges, for which he received a three-year, three-month prison sentence and must jointly pay restitution with Acevedo.
This case is the product of an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Yolo County Sheriff's Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Denise N. Yasinow prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.