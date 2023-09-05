FAIRFIELD — A brand-new city in eastern Solano County, apparently, is not an original concept.
California Forever, the parent company for Flannery Associates LLC, launched a website Thursday that has the look and feel of a general marketing brochure. But it also notes it is not the first group to look at developing that part of Solano County.
"In the past, when preparing long-range plans for the Bay Area, the Association of Bay Area Governments ("Regional Plan 1970-1990") and the U.S. Department of Commerce ("Future Development of the San Francisco Bay Area, 1960-2020") both concluded that to keep our region affordable, prosperous, and balanced, new industries and communities could be built in eastern Solano. The area had low fire risk, access to water, and was strategically located in the middle of the larger Northern California region. All that remains true today," according to the website, which gives a blurred peek into the group's vision.
The ABAG plan was issued in 1970 as the Bay Area's first regional planning document, and included elements for a regional open space plan, regional information systems and technology support, criminal justice and training, water policy and waste collection, and earthquake hazards and planning. It included a map that indicated undeveloped areas with the highest potential for future urban development. Eastern Solano is included.
"These natural growth corridors provide the physical framework for a city-centered region," the document states, without specifically stating east Solano County as a development site. Transportation and other issues weakened its attraction.
The other document was first issued in 1960.
Former Supervisor Jim Spering, a longtime Solano representative on the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, confirmed Friday that he remembers discussions about developing the area in the early 1980s, "but it wasn't anything anyone took seriously."
He, like virtually everyone else, is taking it seriously now.
However, he said Flannery Associates has a long, tough haul ahead to get the kind of land-use changes it needs to make the project work. The group has talked about putting some kind of an initiative on the ballot next year. A general plan amendment could secure its goals.
"I think they are going to get a tremendous pushback from orderly growth (interests) ... and actually people like me with them," said Spering, who historically has been on the opposite side from organized orderly growth efforts.
Two supervisors – Mitch Mashburn and Wanda Williams – as well as Fairfield Mayor Catherine Moy and Suisun City Mayor Alma Hernandez met Friday morning with U.S. Rep. John Garamendi.
Rio Vista Mayor Ron Kott also was invited to the meeting, but is vacationing on the East Coast.
He said in a phone interview that he is not necessarily for or against Flannery's plans, but simply does not know enough to override his immediate concerns about the impact the project could have on Rio Vista – at the worst, turning the city into a kind of abandoned downtown, similar to what happened to traditional downtowns as cities developed out into suburbs.
Highway 12, Travis Air Force Base, of course, water and other issues also weigh heavily on Kott's early perceptions.
Williams, who organized the meeting, said her first priority is Travis Air Force Base and to "protect and preserve" its missions linked to national security, supporting the rest of the military and humanitarian aid.
"But we're in the dark still," Williams said.
Hernandez said a lot of what was discussed came up during Tuesday's state Senate Agriculture Committee meeting, which she watched, so she did not learn much that was new. However, she said there is an absolute agreement that Travis must continue to be emphasized as a priority.
She wondered if Flannery is aware of that importance, and of all the protections that are in place to protect the base.
The new website states that Flannery is ready to shed some light onto the darkness of its secrecy, which initially spawned conspiracies about China spy efforts. The group has assured some area representatives, including U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, that the project will be no threat to Travis.
The Daily Republic reached out to Travis AFB officials for comment. There was no response.
"To date, our company has been quiet about our activities. This has, understandably, created interest, concern, and speculation. Now that we're no longer limited by confidentiality, we are eager to begin a conversation about the future of Solano County – a conversation with all of you. Like much of our state, Solano County faces many challenges – but also presents countless opportunities. Over the past few years, we have completed surveys and interviews with about 2,000 residents of Solano County and your voices were clear," the California Forever website states.
"Residents want more opportunities to buy homes in safe, walkable communities. Good paying local jobs, so they can both live and work in the county. Better funding to improve schools, promote public safety, and reduce homelessness, as well as resources to invest in infrastructure for transportation, water, and wildfire protection."
The publication states that California Forever is "excited to tell our story."
The website indicates its representatives will soon begin conversations with elected officials, the community, Travis AFB officials and other interested parties. Hernandez confirmed that group representatives did reach out to her on Thursday, but the two sides have not been able to set a date for a sit down.
It also will be sending out a survey to every Solano household, according to the website, and is forming a Community Advisory Board of Solano citizens.
Nominations can be sent to community@californiaforever.com.
"Finally, we are working on opening offices in Vallejo, Fairfield and Vacaville, and will announce the locations once open," the website said.
Flannery has met with Garamendi, D-Walnut Grove, and Thompson. The whole purpose of Friday's meeting with the local electeds was for the congressman to share what he learned from his meeting with Flannery.
Flannery has spent close to $1 billion to purchase more than 50,000 acres in the Montezuma Hills and Jepson Prairie areas, with property on three sides of Travis AFB.
The group's vision, from early indicators, is for a project that could mean tens of thousands of new homes, a large solar energy farm, orchards with more than 1 million new trees and more than 10,000 acres of new parks and open space.
Solar farms are currently prohibited in the area due to the effect on Travis Air Force Base operations, another hurdle it will have to clear.
"In the first 10 years, the project is estimated to generate thousands of jobs ... (and) would generate tens of millions in new tax revenue each year," Flannery has said in similar material to the website.
The project will be privately funded. It is headed by a group of very wealthy Silicon Valley investors who, according to media reports, started conversations in 2017. Land purchases started in 2018.
At the point of the spear is Jan Sramek, a former Goldman Sachs trader, according to Thompson in an interview with a San Francisco news outlet.
California Forever, citing a survey of 2,000 county residents, states that "81% of Solano parents we surveyed said that their kids won’t be able to find a future in their own neighborhood when they grow up."
"These challenges often have separate, unrelated causes. But they could share a common solution. Instead of watching our kids leave, we have the opportunity to build a new community that attracts new employers, creates good paying local jobs, builds homes in walkable neighborhoods, leads in environment stewardship, and fuels a growing tax base to serve the county at large. And, Solano has the right location for a project like this in the eastern part of the county," the website states.
The website can be found at https://californiaforever.com.
