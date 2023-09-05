Flannery 1

A airplane bound for Travis Air Force Base flies over rural land southeast of Suisun City and Fairfield, Wednesday, Aug. 30. 

 Robinson Kuntz/McNaughton Media photo

FAIRFIELD — A brand-new city in eastern Solano County, apparently, is not an original concept.

California Forever, the parent company for Flannery Associates LLC, launched a website Thursday that has the look and feel of a general marketing brochure. But it also notes it is not the first group to look at developing that part of Solano County.

Flannery 2

NorCal or Tuscany? A rendering from the California Forever website depicts ideas for a proposed new community in eastern Solano County. 
GaramendiJohn2016w

Rep. John Garamendi, D-Walnut Grove. Courtesy photo

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.