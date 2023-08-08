Donors to UC Davis gave robust support to the university last year, exceeding its annual fundraising goal by more than $27 million. Data announced Tuesday show the university raised $253 million in FY22-23 in 56,071 gifts and pledges from 31,078 donors.
“UC Davis donors surpass our expectations every year, but this year was especially meaningful,” Chancellor Gary S. May said. “We recognize that the rising cost of living is a challenge for many, yet our community continued to prioritize philanthropy to UC Davis. We are deeply grateful for their partnership to impact the world around us.”
All gifts support UC Davis’ comprehensive fundraising campaign, Expect Greater: From UC Davis, For the World, the largest philanthropic endeavor in university history. Together, donors and UC Davis are advancing work to prepare future leaders, sustain healthier communities, and bring innovative solutions to today’s most urgent challenges.
Top fundraisers overall included the School of Veterinary Medicine, $58.4 million; and UC Davis Health, $52.3 million. In addition, donors gave at record levels to several areas, resulting in highest-ever funding totals for the College of Biological Sciences, $18.4 million; Undergraduate Student Aid, $3.5 million; and the UC Davis Annual Fund (unrestricted support the chancellor directs to research, teaching and urgent needs), $2.2 million.
Seventh annual Give Day: The UC Davis community provided glowing support for this year’s Give Day during Picnic Day weekend, April 14-15. With more than 4,800 online and in-person donations, the annual event raised nearly $3.4 million. More than 650 UC Davis employees gave. Donations from alumni, friends, faculty and staff, students, business and community partners and others poured in from 44 states and 13 countries.
Grand openings
The university also celebrated several new building openings, all made possible by funding from donors across multiple years of the Expect Greater campaign, including gifts in FY22-23.
“Donors are quite literally transforming our university with their generosity,” said Shaun B. Keister, vice chancellor for Development and Alumni Relations and president of the UC Davis Foundation. “Thanks to their support, we are able to build state-of-the art facilities that benefit the work and lives of our entire community — students, faculty, patients and more.”
