Donors to UC Davis gave robust support to the university last year, exceeding its annual fundraising goal by more than $27 million. Data announced Tuesday show the university raised $253 million in FY22-23 in 56,071 gifts and pledges from 31,078 donors.

“UC Davis donors surpass our expectations every year, but this year was especially meaningful,” Chancellor Gary S. May said. “We recognize that the rising cost of living is a challenge for many, yet our community continued to prioritize philanthropy to UC Davis. We are deeply grateful for their partnership to impact the world around us.”

