SAC_CarlosRealesD003_HA_06062023

Carlos Reales Dominguez, who is charged with fatally stabbing two men and wounding a third victim in Davis, consults with public defender Daniel Hutchinson during a June 6 court hearing. Hector Amezcua/Sacramento Bee pool photo

 By Lauren Keene

WOODLAND — A juror in the Carlos Reales Dominguez competency trial expressed relief Monday that Yolo County prosecutors conceded the former UC Davis student isn’t mentally fit to stand trial.

“I don’t think I had enough information to make a decision,” Woodland resident Tim Kinser told The Davis Enterprise following the jury’s dismissal. “We could have had more evidence this week that would have made my decision easier, but I’m glad we didn’t have to go in and deliberate on this.”

