Carlos Reales Dominguez, who is charged with fatally stabbing two men and wounding a third victim in Davis, consults with public defender Daniel Hutchinson during a June 6 court hearing. Hector Amezcua/Sacramento Bee pool photo
WOODLAND — A juror in the Carlos Reales Dominguez competency trial expressed relief Monday that Yolo County prosecutors conceded the former UC Davis student isn’t mentally fit to stand trial.
“I don’t think I had enough information to make a decision,” Woodland resident Tim Kinser told The Davis Enterprise following the jury’s dismissal. “We could have had more evidence this week that would have made my decision easier, but I’m glad we didn’t have to go in and deliberate on this.”
Dominguez’s competency trial was slated to resume Monday morning. But last Thursday, Yolo County prosecutors Matt De Moura and Frits van der Hoek announced they agreed Dominguez satisfied one element of incompetency — that he’s unable to assist his attorney in a rational manner.
“At this point there is no longer a dispute as to his competency,” Yolo Superior Court Judge Samuel McAdam told jurors before dismissing them, explaining that Dominguez would be transferred to a state hospital for treatment, "with the goal of restoring his competency.
“From there, only time will tell,” McAdam added. “The law and the facts will dictate how the case goes.”
Dominguez, 21, faces murder and attempted-murder charges for the late April stabbing deaths of “Compassion Guy” David Breaux and UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm at two local parks, as well as the knife attack on unhoused woman Kimberlee Guillory, who survived, at an L Street encampment.
His public defender, Dan Hutchinson, declared a doubt regarding Dominguez's competency back in May, and court-appointed psychologist Dr. Juliana Rohrer issued a report that deemed him incompetent.
Prosecutors challenged how Rohrer reached her conclusions, however, and demanded a jury trial on the issue.
In explaining his office's change in position, De Moura cited the testimony of Rohrer, who had gained additional information, and forensic neuropsychologist Dr. Dale Watson. Both diagnosed Dominguez with schizophrenia and opined that the mental illness likely obstructed his ability to aid his attorney and understand the nature and purpose of his court proceedings.
Also impacting prosecutors’ decision was McAdam’s court order last Thursday for Dominguez to undergo involuntary medication at the Yolo County Jail, where medical staff say his health has deteriorated since his May 3 arrival. He's been isolated under suicide watch ever since.
“I’m very happy with what Judge McAdam did,” Kinser said. “I felt that (Dominguez) definitely needed something. Was he incompetent to stand trial? I don’t know, but I knew he needed something.”
Hutchinson could not confirm Monday whether the medication regimen has begun. Dominguez arrived in court Monday still wearing an anti-suicide smock, but had pulled his hair away from his face, rather than covering it, as it's been for many of his court hearings.
“That could have been just a ploy, but you still could see the color in his face. There was nothing in there for him,” Kinser said of Dominguez’s prior appearance. “Today, there was a soul in there, basically.”
Kinser said he found himself frustrated by the testimony of one witness, the head administrator for jail medical provider Wellpath, regarding the three-week delay in administering Dominguez’s first dose of emergency medication.
She testified during the trial’s first week that although jail tele-psychiatrist Dr. Patricia Tyler recommended the antipsychotic medication on June 21, Dominguez didn’t receive the dose until July 13 due to delays caused by jailhouse protocols.
“In my opinion, his mental status has gone down by the way he’s being treated at the jail,” Kinser said. “There was no accountability there at all. Our system has failed us by not doing what needs to be done.”
He also believes that some of Dominguez’s friends and former roommates, most of whom testified they observed changes in the defendant’s mental health dating back to the spring of 2021, seemed to be holding back some information.
“I think they didn’t want to be involved,” he said. “But I do believe that something traumatic happened to him on their winter break to cause him to start a downward decline.”
Former roommates said Dominguez’s already odd and reclusive behavior seemed to worsen when UCD resumed in January. The university expelled him for failing grades on April 25, two days before the stabbings began.
Dominguez returns to court on Aug. 17 for further proceedings regarding his state hospital placement procedure.
