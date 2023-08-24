Man's body found on Fifth Street By Lauren Keene, Enterprise staff writer Aug 24, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 Updated 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Davis police are investigating the death of a man found Wednesday morning on Fifth Street.Lt. Dan Beckwith said the man, identified as Davis resident James Sapp, 57, was discovered at about 9 a.m. slumped over on a curb in the 1500 block of Fifth St. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Foul play did not appear to be involved, Beckwith said.The case was turned over to the Yolo County Coroner’s Office for determination of Sapp's cause of death. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Death Police Coroner Roads And Traffic Law A2 082523 × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Davis library evacuated after bomb threat Overturned big-rig snarls traffic in Davis and beyond Comings & Goings: Brooks Painting endures after death of founder Comings & Goings: Cue up a new and improved MT BBQ House Yolo County Supervisor Gary Sandy dies Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Latest e-Edition The Davis Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
