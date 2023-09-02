Over in South Davis, at the intersection of Cowell and Mace boulevards, Pioneer Elementary students who live west of Mace are greeted daily by crossing guards Shelly Wright and Joey Radut.
Since the start of school, the guards have seen dangerous interactions with cars and worry about upcoming construction because, on Tuesday night, the Davis City Council gave the green light to contractor McGuire & Hester to expand Mace Boulevard to four lanes and add a two-way cycle track on the west side between Cowell and San Marino. The city will remove the landscaped center median to make space for the cycle track. (Currently, there is a one-way cycle track on both sides.)
“It’s already dangerous here,” Wright said. “I mean, we’ve got people running red lights. It’s crazy with people speeding through. I don’t know what’s going to happen when they do this construction,” Wright said on Wednesday morning, as traffic on Cowell backed about a third of a mile to Ensenada Drive and looked to turn left at Mace to get onto the freeway.
“When they had the freeway shut down last week and had that big accident with that truck that flipped over — it was a nightmare…(Cars) were blocking this whole intersection because everybody’s trying to get on the freeway, and they couldn’t,” she said. As she discussed the congestion, another big-rig had turned over on I-80, hence the traffic congestion as drivers took to South Davis neighborhood streets to bypass the mess. “It’s crazy today,” she said, looking at the traffic backup.
The city anticipates the project construction dates to be Sept. 18 to Nov. 10, with an accelerated schedule with night and weekend work to complete the project as quickly as possible and avoid peak afternoon commute times.
On Aug. 22, the first day of school, Radut said construction of Sunny’s Car Wash, on the northeast corner of the intersection, made for dangerous situations with trucks blocking crosswalks. That was quickly rectified, as the construction was no longer impeding the safe routes to school the following day.
Radut said some of the most dangerous situations include when cars turn right and hug the corners. He doesn’t find the orange barriers particularly helpful because they block the view of many of the smaller children.
Pleased they’re expected to be removed, he suggests the city put in a programmable “No Right On Red” light to lessen the chance of a preventable accident. He said he’s seen the one on Russell Boulevard at Highway 113 in action that features a timer programmed to light the sign when pedestrian traffic is heaviest.
The crossing guards haven’t yet received official communication regarding the city’s construction plans, though Radut heard about the street widening plans from a parent who used the crosswalk recently.
The city stated the contractor will work with the crossing guards to provide safe passage across Cowell Boulevard during school commutes, and at least one east-to-west crossing shall be made available at all times at the Cowell Boulevard and Mace Boulevard intersection during school hours.
Darell Dickey of Bike Davis questions the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists outside crossing-guard hours. “If an intersection is so dangerous that we need these guards, what happens to the people who wish to cross outside of the hours that the guards are there? It is upsetting that we ‘need’ them in the first place,” he said.
A father to a 23-year-old daughter, longtime South Davis resident Dickey lives west of Mace Boulevard and rode with her daily to and from Pioneer Elementary for three years. “There was no way I would let her ride her bike in the third, fourth, fifth grade there alone. It’s crazy that we can’t get kids to school, competent kids, on their bikes to school safely.”
Having served on the Bicycle Advisory Commission, Dickey worked with Bike Davis to conduct a Safe Routes to School survey. They asked why Pioneer Elementary had the lowest ridership percentage of any school in Davis. “It was determined that Mace was the moat and the main reason kids could not comfortably ride their bikes.” After the meeting, Dickey wrote the Enterprise stating that the council’s decision is “expensive, damaging, gratuitous extra car lanes have nothing to do with any traffic capacity needs.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, the City said a robust communications strategy is being worked on now, and announcements will be made on social media and their website two weeks before the start of construction. Also, postcards and door hangers will be dropped off at affected residences.
To assist with impacts to traffic for residents and those working or traveling through Davis, the City will provide project information to the Caltrans District 3 Public Information Officer, WAZE, and Sacramento 511, which feeds information to Google and Apple maps.
Staff will also work with Solano County to provide signage on Tremont Road near Dixon regarding the upcoming work to help deter commuters from using Mace Boulevard to bypass traffic on Interstate 80.
Applauding Tuesday’s council decision, El Macero resident Brandon Hurley said, “It’s just taken a long time. I’m super happy that we’re finally on the way; we’re moving forward and finally getting something done, but there’s a couple of other pieces to this puzzle.”
Council member Josh Chapman, whose district includes what has been colloquially called the “Mace Mess,” said many farmers and safety vehicles have gotten stuck cutting through town on Mace Boulevard.
Hurley said dual-tractor farmers must drive around the Yolo Bypass rather than cutting through town. “Right now, in the summertime, instead of going from field to field with their equipment, the tomato harvesters and whatnot have to go all the way around on the levee roads versus taking the (tractors) up and down (Mace Boulevard).”
Dickey said the cycle track is “one of 100 things that should be done.”
“If I was going to fall on my sword, that’s the thing that I would want, and that helps cycling, absolutely, but it is just one of the smallest things,” he said. While applauding the inclusion of a cycle track, he said there are ways to solve the traffic problems, but the city is not doing them.
“They’re simply doing all these things to make it worse for everybody without helping the drivers…We cannot solve, with local roads, the freeway problem. So we shouldn’t pretend that we’re doing it, and that’s what we’re doing: More lanes don’t move more people. All it does is store more cars. You can fill it up and invite a few more cars to sit next to you, but it never moves more cars. And this is what I studied in school: traffic. We learned 50 years ago that adding lanes doesn’t fix it, but that’s what we’re about to do. We’re about to add lanes, which makes it horrible for everybody else again,” Dickey said.
Providing historical background, Dickey wrote the Enterprise stating the initial redesign was done for the right reasons, and the correct intentions. On paper, the changes were all appreciated, and the result of these changes was more kids arriving to Pioneer via active transportation. "Dropping the gratuitous car lanes and terrifying 'free right' turns, and adding some measure of protected bikeway resulted in an increase of ridership on this street. Sadly, the implementation of all these great intentions was ham-fisted. They were designed and built by companies who were just checking the boxes, and not applying any modern best practices. For the same cost or less, the original design could have been so much better. Better for everybody. It wasn't a screw up. It was an expensive mishandling of great ideas."
He wrote that the "fix" was to throw more money at it, and make many aspects worse. "The past council stipulated that it must have four through lanes. And the current council has done nothing to question this. We are about to increase the crossing time and distance for our kids. We're about to entice higher-speed driving through those crossings (during the non-congested hours, which is most hours). And none of this will decrease congestion as many assume it will. Because the capacity to store vehicles on the street is not the issue here. It is trying to stuff cars onto a stopped freeway. The worrisome congestion on Mace will never be fixed no matter how many lanes are added. The fix comes from the things that Caltrans controls."
Current Bicycling, Transportation, and Street Safety Commissioner Andy Furillo wrote the council asking why commissions are not being asked for their expertise and questioned the city’s intention to use a CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act) exemption document for the original 2018 Mace-protected bike lane and traffic calming project from claiming a new exemption for the now-proposed road widening project.
The exemption document states that the project’s primary goal is to make biking and walking safer in the area. He argues this stated goal contrasts with the scope of the actual project, which will add two car lanes at the expense of space and safety for active transportation.
“I see that the meeting materials state that an environmental consultant believes the original traffic calming exemption applies to the new road widening also, but have City legal staff provided input on this determination? Further, BTSSC was not consulted on the decision to pursue a CEQA exemption for this project since I joined last year; was the Commission previously consulted on the CEQA process for the Mace widening?” Furillo wrote.
He’s troubled that city staff believe that road widening projects like this are exempt from CEQA, especially this specific project on Mace that will increase VMT throughout the interregional I-80 corridor since the additional road capacity will function essentially as an additional highway lane, encouraging even more intercity drivers to use Mace as a cut-through route, and will make many Pioneer Elementary students and their families uncomfortable with biking and walking on what would become a wide, high-speed arterial road, leading parents to drive their children to and from school instead.
“This will increase morning and afternoon congestion and undo the traffic calming project’s success in providing the safe, well-used bicycling infrastructure that students enjoy today,” he wrote.
At a glance
The $3,168,770 approved construction makes tweaks to the roadway, which, in addition to the two-way cycle track, the council-approved work scope, according to the City includes:
•Two full-width, southbound and northbound traffic lanes between Cowell Boulevard and N. El Macero Drive
•Modifications to the striping between San Marino Avenue and N. El Macero Drive to accommodate two northbound travel lanes while maintaining the bike buffers
•Modifications to the protected intersection at Cowell Boulevard/Mace Boulevard, including accommodation for truck-turning radii and modified signal timing and operations
•Reconfiguration of the islands at San Marino Avenue and replacement of the flashing red beacon with additional signage and no lights
•Modifications to on-street parking on the west side of Mace Boulevard., south of N. El Macero Drive to San Marino Avenue, to accommodate access/wheelchairs at more regular intervals
•Reconstruction of the western bikeway buffer between San Marino Avenue and Cowell Boulevard to accommodate the two-way cycle track
•Repaving of the alley behind the row of houses on the west side of Mace Boulevard between San Marino Avenue and N. El Macero Drive.
Source: City of Davis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.