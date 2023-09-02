Crossing guards

Crossing guards Joey Radut and Shelly Wright work the Mace Boulevard beat.

 Monica Stark/Enterprise photo

Over in South Davis, at the intersection of Cowell and Mace boulevards, Pioneer Elementary students who live west of Mace are greeted daily by crossing guards Shelly Wright and Joey Radut.

Since the start of school, the guards have seen dangerous interactions with cars and worry about upcoming construction because, on Tuesday night, the Davis City Council gave the green light to contractor McGuire & Hester to expand Mace Boulevard to four lanes and add a two-way cycle track on the west side between Cowell and San Marino. The city will remove the landscaped center median to make space for the cycle track. (Currently, there is a one-way cycle track on both sides.) 

