Movie in the Park BBQ aids Maui fire victims Enterprise staff Aug 24, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 Updated 15 hrs ago Those attending this Saturday's Movie in the Park at Central Park have the opportunity to purchase dinner and support victims of the Maui wildfires.Davis Firefighters Local 3494 is co-hosting the movie, "Minions: The Rise of Gru," along with Davis Sunset Rotary."We'll be barbecuing hot dogs before the movie to raise money for Maui fire victims," Local 3494 President Bobby Weist said. "Come on out, have a hot dog, watch the movie and donate what you can."Cash, checks and Venmo (@DavisFFL3494) donations are accepted. The barbecue gets underway at 6 p.m., with the movie — which is free and open to the public — starting at 8:13 p.m.
