WOODLAND — A Yolo Superior Court judge upheld murder and vehicular manslaughter charges against a rural Woodland man last week in connection with a fatal collision on Highway 16.
Yolo County prosecutors filed the charges against Trevor William Cook, 27, nearly a year after the April 14, 2022, collision west of Woodland that claimed the life of Sacramento resident Prajal Bista, 33.
Bista was driving to work shortly after 11 p.m. that night when Cook, traveling a reported 103 mph on County Road 97, ran a stop sign at Highway 16 and struck Bista’s vehicle, according to testimony given during Cook’s preliminary hearing last week.
Prosecuting attorney Frits van der Hoek said “the sheer level of force applied here” dislodged Bista’s seatbelt, causing him to be ejected “a massive distance from his vehicle.” He died at the scene.
Cook, also headed to work as a security guard, was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers did report finding heroin and a loaded firearm inside his vehicle, which struck a power pole. He sustained major injuries in the collision.
The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office pursued a murder charge against Cook under the theory of implied malice: that a death resulted from an intentional act, the natural consequences of that act are dangerous to human life, and the defendant acted with conscious disregard to that fact.
“Anyone who is in his way is at risk of death,” van der Hoek said, adding that Cook lived in the area and knew the roadway well.
Cook’s public defender, Peter Borruso, argued for the murder count’s dismissal, calling his client’s actions “a momentary lack of judgment. Just being a dangerous act doesn’t elevate something into murder.”
Judge Samuel McAdam said while it may or may not be the proper charge in the case, “there’s sufficient evidence this defendant subjectively knew that driving on a country road at that speed was highly dangerous and could lead to great bodily injury or death. A jury would be next to decide that subjective intent.”
McAdam ordered the case back to court on Aug. 17, advising attorneys to confer in the meantime about potentially resolving the case with a plea agreement.
“We need to figure out what’s best for our community here, recognizing the rights of the victims and then trying to ensure public safety going forward and have a proportionate outcome,” McAdam said.
Cook remains free on bail while his case is pending. In addition to murder and gross vehicular manslaughter, he’s charged with drug possession and carrying a loaded firearm in public.
