The organization suing UC Davis for its work on monkeys in affiliation with Neuralink, a company owned by controversial billionaire Elon Musk, doubled down on its accusations after Musk spoke out about the research on social media.
“No monkey has died as a result of a Neuralink implant,” Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter, which he also owns) last Sunday, stating they chose terminal monkeys for the early implants to minimize the risk to healthy ones.
Musk was referring to experiments carried out through a partnership with Neuralink, which paid UC Davis $1.4 million to fund research on brain chip implant experimentation on monkeys.
Calling Musk’s statement “false and misleading” was Ryan Merkley — director of research advocacy for The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a nonprofit doctors’ group, which filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture last year, alleging that UC Davis’ primate research center violated the Animal Welfare Act by conducting “invasive and deadly brain experiments” on 23 monkeys.
In response to Musk’s post, Merkley wrote to The Enterprise: “Documentation of health examinations of the monkeys used show that, while several animals had suffered physical trauma and been used previously in experiments at UC Davis, there is no evidence that they were ‘close to death.’ Rhesus macaques often live to about 25 years in captivity, with some living to 40, but the monkeys killed by Neuralink were 7½ years old on average, and 10 of them were younger than 8 years old, meaning they had not yet reached adult stature.”
In addition, Merkley said, monkeys were only “terminal” once Neuralink and UC Davis labeled them as such. Citing a financial agreement between the company and university, Merkley said Phase 1 of the experiments called for six adult rhesus for terminal procedures that were in “robust” health.
Writer Caleb Hampton reported in The Enterprise in February 2022 that a number of animals already slated for euthanasia were assigned to the research project, which involved conducting novel surgeries on cadavers and terminally ill monkeys.
Neuralink stated at the time that the animals were assigned to their project on the day of the surgery for their terminal procedure because they had a wide range of pre-existing conditions unrelated to their research: “The use of every animal was extensively planned and considered to balance scientific discovery with the ethical use of animals,” as quoted in the article.
On Tuesday, UC Davis News & Media Relations Communications Specialist Andy Fell said no hearing date has been set for that lawsuit, and the university declined any comment to make on Musk’s remarks. UCD's collaboration with Neuralink ended in 2020.
Merkley said the PCRM plans to request that the federal government investigate the claims as “misleading to investors,” adding, “We do not expect Musk’s false claims to change the lawsuit.”
The Yolo County Superior Court issued a tentative ruling Sept. 13 denying the motion by PCRM, however has since reversed its decision and granted PCRM’s motion. The case continues.
In May Nueralink announced on Twitter they received Food and Drug Administration’s approval to launch their “first-in-human clinical study” and noted recruitment for it is not yet open.
