N.J. Mvondo announced her candidacy Thursday for the Yolo County Board of Supervisors’ District 4 seat in the March 2024 primary election.
A social entrepreneur and grassroots organizer, Mvondo in a news release cited her love for community and the desire to address pressing environmental concerns that have led her to run for local office.
“With record-breaking heat across the globe this summer, this is a wakeup call for everyone as to the urgency of the climate crisis,” the news release said. “People need to be housed, our economy needs resiliency, and we need to combat climate change.”
Born in Cameroon, Mvondo is an artist, writer, entrepreneur and founder of Multiculturalism Rocks, an umbrella under which she operates a pop-up bookstore, a publishing imprint and an arts initiative. She is the chair of the city of Davis Human Relations Commission, where she said she “has worked to create bridges and understanding in the community in an era of deep political divides and racial tensions.”
Mvondo prioritized three major issues for the campaign: achieving sustainability via the implementation of an environmental justice framework in the decision-making in Yolo County, building a resilient economy, and reducing housing insecurity.
“As a leader in the Davis environmental and civic realm,” the release said. “Mvondo encourages dialogue and collaboration across sectors to find ways to address the issues at hand, including in her work as Chair of the Yolo County Climate Action Commission.”
“Davis and Yolo County are my home and the first places I felt I belonged in the United States,” Mvondo said. “Davis is one of the few places I know to have extraordinary standards for the well-being of its residents and its environment. We have set ambitious and necessary goals for our city and county, and we can achieve them if we work together.”
One of her goals is to ensure that Yolo County meets its promise to be carbon negative by 2030. And with the recent bomb threats towards the LGBTQ+ community at the public library in Davis, she condemns any attempts to create fear and hostility in the city, and any threats to the safety of residents. “Buildings like the public library are not just public spaces,” the release said, “but a home for many, especially historically marginalized groups. Mvondo champions equity, inclusion and transparency in all she does. She looks forward to bringing this care and determination to the Board of Supervisors to uplift safe communities in all of Yolo County.”
The election will be to replace the retiring Jim Provenza, who announced in late April that after 45 years in public service; he will not seek re-election. Antonio De Loera-Brust, formerly a special assistant to Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, and Sheila Allen, Provenza’s current deputy, are also running for the District 4 position. The district includes Davis east of F Street, the area north of Covell Boulevard and east of Highway 113, El Macero, and the unincorporated areas to the south and east of town.
To learn more about NJ Mvondo, her priorities, and her run for Yolo County’s District 4 Board of Supervisor, visit her website at https://www.nj4supervisor.com/. Follow her social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram at @nj4supervisor for updates.
