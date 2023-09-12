The ringing of the bell, three sets of three tolls, is the final event of a ceremony announcing a firefighter has come home for the final time. The bell ringing recalls a time when the fire bell rang to call firefighters to an alarm and then, again, to signal that the alarm had ended.
Members of the Davis Fire Department honor guard — from left, Capt. Dan Wong, Firefighter Joshua Reese, Capt. Reese Heaslet and Fire Marshal Patrick Sandholdt — line up to begin Monday's 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the department's Fifth Street headquarters.
Dressed in formal uniforms, members of the Davis Fire Department — some of whom were young children during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks — observe Monday's remembrance ceremony.
Davis Fire Chief Joe Tenney welcomes community members to the Davis Fire Department's annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.
Joe Tenney was a relatively new Davis firefighter when he learned that two airplanes struck New York City’s Twin Towers on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
On duty at the time at South Davis’ Station 33, Tenney and his crew were stunned by the attacks — including two more plane crashes and the Twin Towers’ collapse — as they raced to the scene of a structure fire.
“During that entire response, all of us knew, we just knew, that there had to be many firefighters in those buildings when they came down,” Tenney, now Davis’ fire chief, said Monday. “It was overwhelming.”
Since then, many of Tenney’s fellow firefighters have retired, their spots taken by new recruits who were young children on that horrific day.
“The traditions and extreme dedication to the fire service must be passed on to those still yet to come,” Tenney said. “We must continue to pass on our own experiences, the level of dedication and commitment to the community that we were taught by all those who paved the way before us.”
In 2002, the Davis Fire Department began its tradition of paying tribute to the 343 firefighters — as well as civilians and other first responders — who perished in the attacks.
The annual ceremony includes the recitation of the Firefighter’s Prayer, as well as the Ringing of the Bell — three sets of three tolls — signaling a fallen firefighter’s final act of service.
Bobby Weist, a retired Davis fire captain who still serves as president of Davis Firefighters Local 3494, noted these remembrance ceremonies oftentimes exclude those who survived, as well as the internal struggles they faced for years to come.
“Firefighters are the embodiment of courage and selflessness. They run towards danger when everyone else is running away,” Weist said. “But in the midst of their heroism there is a silent battle — the battle of mental health.”
He noted that exposure to traumatic events can trigger post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety, conditions that for some are ignored, stigmatized and seldom talked about.
“We want to change that narrative. We want to say loud and clear that it’s OK not to be OK, and it’s OK to seek help,” Weist said. While recognizing their fallen brethren, “we must also remember the countless others who have suffered in silence.”
Honoring them, Weist said, means taking action — recognizing the signs of mental-health struggles and intervening swiftly, ensuring access to vital resources such as counseling and other support networks.
“We need to create an environment where mental health is discussed openly and without judgment. Most importantly we need to foster a culture of empathy and understanding,” Weist said.
“As we remember 9/11, let us not forget the ongoing battles that our firefighters face every day. Let’s honor the memory of those we lost not just through our words, but through our actions.”
