Fire Station 31 in Davis was built in 1965. Back then, the station responded to 146 calls annually. Its living facilities and offices were adequately sized for the number of staff as well.
Flash-forward to today, Fire Station 31 serves as the Davis Fire Department’s headquarters. More than half of the 7,000 annual calls in the city are handled by Fire Station 31. Fire engines and equipment do not have adequate space in the engine bay. Living facilities for personnel are cramped and leave little room for privacy.
This matter was a topic of discussion for the Davis City Council on Tuesday.
Principal civil engineer Kevin Fong explained to the council that the building does not currently meet building code requirements for a critical facility. Structural improvements are needed for seismic activity. All utilities need replacing — heating, ventilation, air conditioning, water, sewage and drainage. Electrical panels are also at capacity.
According to city staff, a remodel could be pursued but would not efficiently accommodate the crew or its efficiency and operation.
A full remodel is estimated to cost $12 million and have a 25-30 year lifespan. A new fire station would cost approximately $15 million and have a 50-75 year life expectancy.
On Jan. 19, the city advertised a Request for Proposal for a minimum remodel, full remodel and a station replacement.
Proposals were received by COAR Design Group and LCA Architects on March 6. Both firms were interviewed and COAR Design Group was chosen to develop plans. The funding source for designs is from Public Safety Impact Fees.
The council unanimously recommended awarding the design contract, including construction support, to COAR Design Group for the CIP. This authorizes City Manager Mike Webb to execute a professional services agreement with COAR Design Group with a not to exceed amount of $1,130,421. The not to exceed amount can be increased by $100,000 if deemed necessary.
Council members agreed that the fire crew deserves a new station that they can not only live in comfortably but also thrive in professionally.
“We don’t notice because the service is there,” said Councilwoman Gloria Partida. “The conditions that the firefighters are living under in that station are challenging.”
Davis Fire Chief Joe Tenney was appreciative to the council for getting the ball rolling. He says he expects the design process for a new station to take approximately a year and construction to take between three to five years.
“There are certain situations that we can not control as firefighters,” said Tenney. “We do what we have to do to help the people involved. This is something we can control - the safety of our members who serve the community.”
Hate was another topic of discussion during the meeting. Community Engagement Director Jenny Tan gave an update on “Hate-Free Together.”
The program, which started during the COVID-19 pandemic, is a collaboration between the city of Davis, UC Davis and Yolo County.
Tan says the goal of the joint effort is to provide resources, support the community, condemn hate, create safety and cultivate change.
Key facets to the campaign include community workshops, a website, knowledge of how to report incidents, collaborations, events and more.
A $300,000 grant was given to the campaign by the California Arts Council. This grant will allow for events such as community workshops to be put on.
Although this agenda item did not require any action from the council, staff did seek feedback from both the public and council members.
The meaning of the word “hate” was something that was asked to be clarified going forward with the program.
“When you’re out at the grocery store trying to get to the milk or the bread and get through the day — whether white, black, transgender, cis-gender — everyone is just trying to get through the day,” said Mayor Will Arnold. “We no longer see each other as the person behind us in the grocery store. There are folks just trying to live their lives and then folks deciding others shouldn’t be able to live their lives freely. That is a problem.”
The next Davis City Council meeting will be on Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.