Venerable Fire Station 31 in downtown Davis does not meet code requirements for a critical facility, according to the city's principle civil engineer, Kevin Fong.

Fire Station 31 in Davis was built in 1965. Back then, the station responded to 146 calls annually. Its living facilities and offices were adequately sized for the number of staff as well. 

Flash-forward to today, Fire Station 31 serves as the Davis Fire Department’s headquarters. More than half of the 7,000 annual calls in the city are handled by Fire Station 31. Fire engines and equipment do not have adequate space in the engine bay. Living facilities for personnel are cramped and leave little room for privacy. 

