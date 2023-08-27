The new school year means a new batch of students as well as some new staff members for the Davis Joint Unified School District. After a new certificated employee orientation this past Tuesday, Aug 15 at Korematsu Elementary, the district and its staff are ready to make a positive impact on its students’ lives.
The Davis School for Independent Learning welcomes teachers, Roscoe Ahn and Paul Mendricks.
César Chávez Elementary gets Travis Nelson as a sixth-grade teacher and Diana Loza-Alatorre as a reading specialist.
Da Vinci Charter Academy has received April Arnold as an art teacher, Peter Newman as principal and Brendan Woolley as a Career Technical Education teacher.
Meanwhile, Da Vinci Junior High welcomes Abigail Wolf as an English teacher and Hannah Zarnick-Ryan as a science teacher.
For Korematsu, the school welcomes Amanda Allen as a teacher on special assignment, Kristina Del Moro and Seth Fujii as a fifth-grade teachers and Julia Gonzalez as a fourth-grade teacher.
Montgomery receives Matthew Downey as a new PE teacher, Lizeth Hernandez and Daniel Lemes as a kindergarten teachers, Angela Lake-Raygada as a TK teacher and Jazmin Mendez-Valdovinos as a fourth-grade teacher.
North Davis Elementary will take on Kelly Kamisky as a third-grade teacher as well as Kara Romani as a fifth-grade teacher, Maria Medina as a first-grade teacher and Rebecca Pinto as principal.
Pioneer Elementary is pleased to welcome Isabella Fanucchi as its new kindergarten teacher, Mollye Fryday as a second/third-grade teacher combo, Dana Jeffrey as a psychologist and Nicole Cardenas and Landon Orsinelli-Rivers as a sixth-grade teachers.
Willett receives Magdelena Cabutage as its new sixth-grade teacher.
Special Education welcomes Peter Alumbaugh as a new teacher, Adinda Andresen as a psychologist, Edith Caneles-Ramirez as a new teacher, Benjamin D’Angelo as a teacher as well as Carlos Flores Jr., Larisa Goron as a speech language pathologist, Alivia Juaregui as a teacher, Jenny Kouznetsova as a teacher, Aiden Morris as a teacher, Wynn Quesenberry as a teacher, Emily Redding as a psychologist, Annie Scholl as a preschool teacher, Griffin Snyder as a psychologist, Cynthia Swindle as a program specialist, Patricia Teig as a preschool teacher and Luke Turner as a teacher.
The Yolo-Solano Center for Teacher Credentialing welcomes Jessica Cardoso as a teacher on special assignment.
Davis Senior High School is pleased to welcome Natascha Bach as a music teacher, Carlos Diaz as a Spanish teacher, Matthew Plastino as an English teacher and Elizabeth Sanchez as a counselor.
Holmes receives Kathrine Caderao as a PE teacher, Luiz Coelho as a music teacher, Sarah Caves as a science teacher and Thomas Pisarek as a math teacher.
Emerson gets Rachel Byrne as an English teacher and Noah Stopkotte as an English teacher.
Harper welcomes Lisa Gaskill as an English teacher and Kelly Sacchi as a math teacher.
Birch Lane will receive Caroline Churno as a TK teacher, Evangeline Lew-Douglas as a fourth, fifth and sixth grade teacher, Caresse Nguyen as a fourth-grade teacher, Chadd Rosenberg as a teacher on special assignment and Carolyn Summers as a counselor.
Finally, King High will receive Nicholas Goelz as a science teacher and Christine Kim as head counselor.
