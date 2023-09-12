On Monday evening, the Davis Open Space and Habitat Commission unanimously recommended that the Davis City Council accept 94 acres owned by the Tauzer family as the agricultural mitigation land for the Nishi Student Apartments development.
Back in June of 2018, Davis voters approved the Nishi Student Apartments development. The 47-acre project includes almost 700 rental apartments consisting of both two and three bedrooms.
The project also includes up to 10,000 square feet of small-scale retail, 13.6 acres of open space, 3.3 acres for an expansion of Putah Creek Parkway, a 7.1-acre urban forest adjacent to Interstate 80, 3.2 acres of stormwater detention at the southern end of the site and approximately 700 parking spaces.
As part of the project’s approval, the developer is required to mitigate for the land that is permanently being taken out of agricultural production.
Conditions for the easement say that all of the ag-mitigation land must be land that is currently actively farmed and cannot include any buildings or developed areas, property owners must be willing to accept a conservation easement on only a portion of the property, the Yolo Land Trust must be a co-owner of the conservation easement and be the party responsible for monitoring and enforcing it and any title issues must be resolved.
Since 2018, the project has been stalled due to the project’s connection to the UC Davis campus across the railroad tracks. That issue has since been resolved.
Staff confirmed that the land is in compliance with the city’s ag mitigation land requirements by analyzing its location, size, shape, soil quality, water quality, water availability and title report.
The area is located between County Roads 27 and 29 where tomatoes are currently planted. The remaining 66 acres are residential and used for beekeeping. 51 of those 66 acres will be under a separate Swainson’s hawk easement to satisfy the project’s Swainson’s hawk mitigation requirements.
In other news, the commission reviewed and provided input on the habitat and open space evaluation criteria in the draft “peripheral growth rubric” created by a City Council subcommittee as a tool for City Council to use to evaluate competing development projects.
The rubric provides “points” in a multitude of categories to developers based on the features of their project. The projects that garner the most points would have their projects looked at first by council.
After much discussion, the group passed along feedback including the need for line item connectivity, the commitment for developers to use native species in landscaping, advancing and not just offsetting open spaces, plus overall context on how the rubric will be used, making it clear that the rubric does not replace any processes.
Commissioners Ramiro Cabanillas-Ledesma and Emma Torbert were not in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.