It took two tries, but Davis voters eventually approved a project for the Nishi parcel. Courtesy photo

 By Sebastian Onate

On Monday evening, the Davis Open Space and Habitat Commission unanimously recommended that the Davis City Council accept 94 acres owned by the Tauzer family as the agricultural mitigation land for the Nishi Student Apartments development. 

Back in June of 2018, Davis voters approved the Nishi Student Apartments development. The 47-acre project includes almost 700 rental apartments consisting of both two and three bedrooms. 

