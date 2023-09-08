Councilwoman Gloria Partida, Vice Mayor Josh Chapman and Rosecreek resident Neil Dhanowa, along with neighborhood children cut a ceremonial ribbon at the Rosecreek Park Grand Opening ceremony on Thursday in Davis.
It’s been a long time coming — the Rosecreek Park grand opening was officially held on Thursday evening.
Children squealed with joy as they played on the brand new play structure and swings under the shady trees of the park, which sits in a circle where three cul-de-sacs meet at Evans Court and Concord Avenue.
A bright blue ribbon awaited a slice from giant scissors as residents chatted with Davis dignitaries.
According to Director of Parks and Community Services Deanne Machado, the groundbreaking for this project took place in October of 2022.
Although she estimated the project to take about six months to complete, a wet winter delayed construction.
The project cost approximately $355,000. One-third of the funding came from park impact fees while $75,000 came from a developer contribution from the Hyatt House, located on Cowell Boulevard.
“When I showed up today I was so thrilled to see all the kids playing,” said Machado. “It looks nothing like it used to look. What a complete and total transformation.”
Dianna Jensen, Director of Public Works Engineering and Transportation thanked city staff for their hard work on bringing Rosecreek Park to life. Mountain Designs created the design for the park and Olympic Land Construction of Sacramento was the contractor.
“We are thrilled with the results,” said Jensen. “Sometimes these things take awhile, especially over a winter period that was so wet. We are so happy that it is done now.”
Vice Mayor Josh Chapman told the crowd about a photo he received from a neighbor of children waiting at the gates for the park to open when it was being constructed. He said while the photo broke his heart, he was happy to see their pure excitement.
“Most people don’t realize the extent of what happens behind the scenes from the public works side to get something like this built,” said Chapman. “I can’t thank our team enough. 2017 is when the conversation for this park started. This park needed a full redo.”
Chapman thanked the Rosecreek residents for staying so engaged with City Council and city staff in the process of getting the park done right.
“One of the beauties about this is that it truly is a neighborhood park,” said Chapman. “In order to get here you really have to be coming back here for a reason. It’s used by the folks that live right here. It’s different from most parks and it feels different.”
Rosecreek resident Neil Dhanowa was instrumental in keeping in contact with the city to get this project done. He says that although getting to this point was stressful, he learned what engagement and development in a city means.
“There was a lot of friction in this process,” said Dhanowa. “At the end of the day, to make fire, you need a little bit of friction. This is not a destination park, this is something for us. We could not have done this without the help of city staff.”
Chapman, Dhanowa and Councilwoman Gloria Partida, along with a group of neighborhood children concluded the grand opening with cutting the bright blue ribbon, signaling the beginning of many childhood and family memories to be made at the park in the coming years.
“Wow, these scissors are no joke,” laughed Dhanowa, as the children quickly made their return to exploring their new playground.
