Rosecreek Park Grand Opening

Councilwoman Gloria Partida, Vice Mayor Josh Chapman and Rosecreek resident Neil Dhanowa, along with neighborhood children cut a ceremonial ribbon at the Rosecreek Park Grand Opening ceremony on Thursday in Davis. 

 Rebecca Wasik/Enterprise photo

It’s been a long time coming — the Rosecreek Park grand opening was officially held on Thursday evening. 

Children squealed with joy as they played on the brand new play structure and swings under the shady trees of the park, which sits in a circle where three cul-de-sacs meet at Evans Court and Concord Avenue. 

