UC Davis isn’t the only top-tier educational institution in town as the Sacramento City College Davis Center remains — as it always has — a viable option for those seeking to further their educational journey. Although school has started, there’s still an exciting variety of classes one can still sign up for this fall.
Even though they’re already booked for the semester, the Sac City College Davis Center’s chemistry and biology offerings are amongst its most popular classes. Of course, the fully accredited community college offers a wide variety of general education classes as well ranging from English and math to history, anthropology, psychology and more.
“We have a lot of variety in classes and how we offer them because we’re trying to meet students where they’re at in their life so they’re able to reach their goals, whatever those may be. I also think having a local Davis campus that can be reflective of the needs of Yolo County is important,” said the Dean of the Davis and West Sacramento Centers, Andrea Gayton
“One of the really exciting things we have going on is we’re starting to create a food-and-beverage lab to really explore some of the food-based learning that is really representative of Yolo County’s industries. If you look at Yolo County, we’re big in food production in many different facets. We have curriculum already and we’re offering for the first time a beer brewing class (Nutrition 336). It’s an introductory beer brewing class in the nutrition department and we’re excited to get the word out and get people interested in attending. You have to be over 21 to enroll, of course, but it’s our inaugural beer brewing class.”
On top of that, the institution is offering a food science class that encompasses everything from gardening to food production that takes place in their state-of-the-art lab space — appropriately named the FAB lab (Food and Beverage).
Gayton was also quite excited to mention the coffee brewing class that’s part of the chemistry series. These classes coincide with ambitions for guest speakers to visit the campus in the future and break down the nuances of the various culinary opportunities one can get into.
“We also have a great offering of online classes. There’s a lot of flexibility in our asynchronous, online classes so that people’s schedules will fit with that so they can log in any time of the day to work through their course assignments. Then in our in-person classes, we have a small student to teacher ratio. None of the classes at the Davis Center are larger than 40 people,” said Gayton.
“So, that’s a nice setup for students to have more personalized relationships with their teachers. We also have a great facility with easy access for Davis/Yolo County residents to come in and see us. We’re located in the West Village at UC Davis and don’t have to worry too much about finding parking. Then we also have a comfortable campus for students to relax and work in.”
A big feather in the campus’ cap and something the institution prides itself in is its very human experience. From signing up for classes to receiving personalize assistance, Sac City College Davis Center is sure to deliver a human interaction on campus or over the phone.
