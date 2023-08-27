SacCity1w

Sacramento City College in West Village. Fred Gladdis/Enterprise file photo

 By Sebastian Onate

UC Davis isn’t the only top-tier educational institution in town as the Sacramento City College Davis Center remains — as it always has — a viable option for those seeking to further their educational journey. Although school has started, there’s still an exciting variety of classes one can still sign up for this fall.

Even though they’re already booked for the semester, the Sac City College Davis Center’s chemistry and biology offerings are amongst its most popular classes. Of course, the fully accredited community college offers a wide variety of general education classes as well ranging from English and math to history, anthropology, psychology and more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.