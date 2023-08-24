Superintendent and students

Woodland schools Superintendent Elodia Ortega-Lampkin and students help support a climber during the ropes course at the district's leadership camp in Santa Cruz on Aug. 8.

 Courtesy photo

WOODLAND — School kicked off at Woodland Joint Unified School District last week, but while most students were getting ready for the first day of school, a group of 25 students was attending a WJUSD youth leadership camp in Santa Cruz with the superintendent.

With the Santa Cruz mountains as a backdrop, students spent four days in the week before school building their leadership skills, learning about their strengths, participating in team-building activities, and completing personal challenges, such as climbing a ropes course.

WoodlandStudentsW.jpg

Students participate in a rope course during Woodland School District's student leadership camp in Santa Cruz.

