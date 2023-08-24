WOODLAND — School kicked off at Woodland Joint Unified School District last week, but while most students were getting ready for the first day of school, a group of 25 students was attending a WJUSD youth leadership camp in Santa Cruz with the superintendent.
With the Santa Cruz mountains as a backdrop, students spent four days in the week before school building their leadership skills, learning about their strengths, participating in team-building activities, and completing personal challenges, such as climbing a ropes course.
Most students were members of the newly formed Superintendent’s Youth Advisory Council, a group of middle and high school students selected to meet regularly with the superintendent and provide advice on educational issues impacting the district.
The leadership camp was the council’s first time coming together.
“The purpose of this leadership camp is to support our Superintendent’s Youth Advisory Council and to get the program started by getting to know each other, building trust, building a team, and also building their leadership skills so that they can feel confident in giving me advice and suggestions to support the improvement of our district,” said Superintendent Elodia Ortega-Lampkin, who attended the camp with students. “We want our student leaders to know that their voice matters, how they can use their voice to make an impact, and to feel confident about what they have to offer.”
Students expressed a variety of reflections about their experience at the camp, including conquering their fears and building trust at the ropes course.
“It’s been eye-opening,” said Josselyn Bibriesca, a student at Pioneer High School. “I met lots of new people, tried a lot of different things, and realized a lot of things. I learned that I can be brave.”
Manahil Shehzad, a student at Woodland High School, highlighted learning about her strengths and connecting with others.
“I learned all my top five strengths and learned how to use them to make my everyday life better,” Shehzad said. “My favorite part was the campfire and the s’mores and just spending time with everyone outside.”
Having students develop their leadership skills is part of a districtwide priority for WJUSD, said Board President Rogelio Villagrana, who attended the camp with students and the superintendent.
“The purpose of exposing young people to a strengths camp is to help them learn more about their strengths and their abilities, which is aligned with one of our district goals: Leadership opportunities for youth, especially for young people who are going to be part of the Superintendent’s Youth Advisory Council,” said Villagrana. “Witnessing their growth and development has been a privilege. I’ve seen their relationships flourish, I’ve seen the bonds that have developed, and I can just imagine now what will happen because of the time that we have invested at camp.”
Parent Teresa Velasquez said the camp was a highly valuable experience for her son, Aaron Romero, who attends Lee Middle School.
I liked it because he told me that there were a lot of activities and that he grew a lot as a person,” Velasquez said in Spanish. “He sees things differently now and looks for ways to include his brothers to do more activities and to help the community more than anything. He’s very enthusiastic and very happy. He said the superintendent learned a lot about the students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.