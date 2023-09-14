Teacher of the Year

Woodland schools Superintendent Elodia Ortega-Lampkin congratulates Douglass Middle School teacher Melissa Edsall on being named Yolo County Teacher of the Year.

 Courtesy photo

WOODLAND — A Woodland Joint Unified School District teacher was selected as Teacher of the Year for 2024 by the Yolo County Office of Education.

Melissa Edsall, a seventh- and eighth-grade teacher at Douglass Middle School in Woodland, received the news from WJUSD Superintendent Elodia Ortega-Lampkin during a school staff meeting in August. Edsall’s family also made a surprise appearance and brought her flowers and balloons to commemorate her recognition.

