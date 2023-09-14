WOODLAND — A Woodland Joint Unified School District teacher was selected as Teacher of the Year for 2024 by the Yolo County Office of Education.
Melissa Edsall, a seventh- and eighth-grade teacher at Douglass Middle School in Woodland, received the news from WJUSD Superintendent Elodia Ortega-Lampkin during a school staff meeting in August. Edsall’s family also made a surprise appearance and brought her flowers and balloons to commemorate her recognition.
“I was honored to be recognized by the county as Teacher of the Year,” Edsall said. “It feels like a really good validation for years of hard work. I want to say thank you to all of my colleagues because working at Douglass is the best. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else. And thank you to my family for all of the support through the years!”
Edsall, who teaches leadership classes, has been a teacher for 18 years.
“I'm really lucky that I get to teach Leadership and run the classes in a project-based learning style with a lot of hands-on activities and collaboration amongst my students,” she said. “I am always pushing my students to expand their comfort zones and try new things with an open mind to learn and build on what they already know.”
Douglass Principal Cristina Morel praised Edsall for her many contributions to the school.
“Mrs. Edsall is intelligent, extremely organized, has the highest of standards for both students and adults, and is not afraid to try something new if it is the right thing to do for our kids,” Morel said. “She continuously pushes all of us at Douglass Middle School to be better so that our students have a great experience.”
WJUSD Superintendent Ortega-Lampkin congratulated Edsall on this achievement.
“Congratulations to Mrs. Edsall for this well-deserved recognition,” Ortega-Lampkin said. “This shows the level of dedication she has to our students and families and we value her commitment to our community.”
As a veteran teacher, Edsall shared advice for people considering a career as an educator.
“Teaching is not for the faint of heart but it's totally worth it,” she said. “Your first year will make your head spin but every year after that gets a little bit easier. If you want to make an impact on the world, I don't know a better way to do it than to share knowledge and teach the next generation.”
Edsall will be honored among other regional winners at the Yolo County Office of Education Excellence in Education Awards on Sept. 25 in Woodland. As the Yolo County Teacher of the Year, she will also be considered for the 2024 California Teacher of the Year Award by the California Department of Education.
