A Belmont man returns to Yolo Superior Court later this week to answer to charges in a felony assault case.
Yolo County sheriff’s deputies arrested Hugo Daniel Morales Villela on Aug. 29, two months after the alleged assault that occurred on County Road 85 in the rural town of Dunnigan.
“During this distressing incident, the victim sustained facial injuries as a result of being struck with a firearm by the suspect,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a recent Facebook post. “The assailant also discharged multiple rounds into the ground near the victim while uttering threats against the victim's life.”
Yolo deputies, working with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a high-risk search warrant operation at a Belmont residence to take Morales Villela into custody.
“Throughout the search warrant's execution, Morales Villela attempted to hide crucial evidence by discarding items from a bedroom window located at the rear of the residence, which landed in an adjacent yard,” the Facebook post said. “Subsequent investigation revealed that these items included two firearms and several rounds of ammunition.”
Morales Villela was booked into the Yolo County Jail on charges including false imprisonment with force or violence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, criminal threats, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Court records indicate he has a prior felony conviction.
He pleaded not guilty to the allegations at his Aug. 31 arraignment hearing, where a judge denied his release on his own recognizance and set bail at $200,000. Morales Villela returns to court Friday for further proceedings before Judge Samuel McAdam.
