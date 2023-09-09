Charging EV

A driver charges his car at an electric-vehicle charging station in Burlingame. 

 Martin do Nascimento/CalMatters photo

California is eliminating its popular electric car rebate program — which often runs out of money and has long waiting lists — to focus on providing subsidies only to lower-income car buyers.

The Clean Vehicle Rebate Project, in existence since 2010, will end when it runs out of money this year. In its place, the state will expand a program next year that provides subsidies only to low-to-middle income residents — those who have more trouble affording electric cars.

