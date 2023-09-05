SACRAMENTO — In the wake of a much-anticipated report criticizing the California State University system’s handling of sexual harassment complaints, the state Legislature on Friday approved a bill from Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, that would increase accountability and oversight in the resolution of harassment and violence cases on CSU’s 23 campuses.

“We must hold administrators accountable and bring necessary transparency to make sure cases aren’t swept under the rug,” Sen. Dodd said. “As a grandparent and CSU graduate, I am committed to making sure students will feel safe and respected on our campuses. This bill ensures we put the culture and processes in place to make that happen.”

