ST. HELENA — On Monday, Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and state Assembly Speaker Pro Tem Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, announced an invitation to high school students to join their Student Leadership Council.

The Student Leadership Council is a program that allows local students to work directly with their elected officials and staff to develop leadership skills, learn how government works, and engage with our community. The council is open to all high school students who live in California's Fourth Congressional District or California's Fourth Assembly District.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.