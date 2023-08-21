ST. HELENA — On Monday, Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and state Assembly Speaker Pro Tem Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, announced an invitation to high school students to join their Student Leadership Council.
The Student Leadership Council is a program that allows local students to work directly with their elected officials and staff to develop leadership skills, learn how government works, and engage with our community. The council is open to all high school students who live in California's Fourth Congressional District or California's Fourth Assembly District.
“Learning about the importance of government, responsible public service, and leadership is vital to the education of our students,” Thompson said. “The Student Leadership Council is an incredible opportunity for students from our region to gain these skills and work with other outstanding student leaders in a collaborative setting to learn about government. I encourage all high school students in our area to apply now.”
“I am thrilled to once again partner with Congressman Mike Thompson for this year’s 2023 Student Leadership Council,” Aguiar-Curry said. “This is a great opportunity for high school students to meet community leaders, learn about the various levels of government, grow their own leadership skills, and learn how to collaborate with others. I hope all of my high school student constituents in Assembly District 4 apply!”
Applicants should be passionate about helping their community and eager to learn more about government. Student leaders are expected to meet online every other week from 4 to 6 p.mm on Wednesdays starting in November 2023 and ending in April 2024.
This year’s Student Leadership Council will bring together students from the regions represented by Thompson and Aguiar-Curry which include Lake, Yolo, Colusa, and Napa counties as well as parts of Solano and Sonoma Counties.
