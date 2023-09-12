A vacancy on the Yolo County Planning Commission resulted in action by the Board of Supervisors, but ultimately the board, operating with only four members after the death of Supervisor Gary Sandy, could not reach a majority on appointing a new commissioner.
The board conducted interviews with three candidates — Philip Ogilvie of District 1, Gurtaj Grewal of District 3 and Michael McCormick of District 4.
A to appoint Ogilvie deadlocked at 2-2. Supervisor Angel Barajas then made a motion to hold off on an appointment until another supervisor is named to replace Sandy, who passed away due to liver cancer last month. Barajas’ motion passed unanimously. There is not currently a timetable for when a new supervisor will be appointed.
In its last meeting on July 11, the board heard an update on drought response and terminated the local emergency drought proclamation. The board then directed staff to bring back various options related to increased groundwater protections in the next meeting.
On Tuesday, staff presented three options to the board. Long-term efforts highlighted by staff include working with consultants to revise setbacks, reviewing interval screening concerns and analyzing data on conversion from non-irrigated to irrigated agriculture.
The first option given was to continue under the current model. The second option was a temporary ordinance, which would require more analysis with permit submission. The third was a temporary ordinance that puts a moratorium on new ag well permits.
The third option was chosen by the board unanimously. This temporary ordinance excludes Clarksburg, South Yolo and Capay Valley Management Areas. It will be temporary until the Yolo Subbasin Groundwater Agency process is updated in either Nov. or Dec. Staff will return with a proposed ordinance at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Sept. 26.
Benefits of the chosen option outlined by staff include removing geographical ambiguity and an equal effect on potential permittees. They did list one concern as well — unknown impacts on agricultural operations.
The board also unanimously authorized the further study of a General Plan amendment to change the land use designation from agriculture to industrial for the 76.67-acre expansion of Clark Pacific’s operation plant in Woodland.
This authorization does not approve an amendment and does not commit the board to a future approval. It does however allow a formal application to be processed and environmentally reviewed.
In other news, the board was given an update on West Nile Virus in the county. According to Yolo County Health Officer Aimee Sisson, West Nile is high in Yolo County this year and is the highest it has been in humans overall since 2010. She says a Yolo County resident died last month as a result of West Nile.
There have been five deaths in California this year, occurring in Yolo, Lake, Sacramento and San Bernardino counties. Sisson says approximately one in every 1,500 infections results in death and that death is more likely in older adults, those with weakened immune systems and those with underlying conditions. One death due to West Nile occurred in Yolo County in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Ways to protect yourself is to stay covered, use repellent, fix window screens and drain water. She reminded the community to “fight the bite” as there is no vaccine for West Nile Virus.
Lastly, the board recognized Michael Martinez for his service to Yolo County; proclaimed the week of Sept. 18-24 as National Diaper Awareness Week in Yolo County; declared this month as Suicide Prevention Month; declared Sept. 16 as the Annual Coast and Creek Cleanup Day in Yolo County; proclaimed Sept. 11-15 as Disability Voting Rights Week and honored the Agency on Aging/Area 4 on their 50th Anniversary.
The next Yolo County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Sept. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.