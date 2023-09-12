A vacancy on the Yolo County Planning Commission resulted in action by the Board of Supervisors, but ultimately the board, operating with only four members after the death of Supervisor Gary Sandy, could not reach a majority on appointing a new commissioner.

The board conducted interviews with three candidates — Philip Ogilvie of District 1, Gurtaj Grewal of District 3 and Michael McCormick of District 4. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.