The Yolo County Board of Supervisors voted at Tuesday's meeting to enact a a 45-day moratorium on well drilling in Yolo County.
Midway through the meeting came the update and considerations of actions related to the protection of groundwater resources. Before and since the July 11 board meeting, farmers and community members from what are considered “areas of special concern” have been vying for a pause in well drilling in these areas until enough information is gathered to assure whether or not it’s sustainable to do so.
Although an uphill slough, the Yolo Subbasin Groundwater Agency (YSGA) has been working toward gathering information needed for the board to make a decision regarding the future of well permitting in these areas of special concern.
The presentation covered the fluctuation of well permit activity in dry and wet years, hydrograph measurements from monitoring wells, data gaps along with long term efforts including working with consultants to revise setbacks, reviewing internal screening concerns and analyzing data on conversion from non-irrigated to irrigated agriculture.
Concluding the presentation was Elisa Sabatini, the natural-resources manager for the Yolo County Community Services Department, who presented the board with three options moving forward.
The first option was to continue under the current model. Its benefits included an executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom providing ample time for thorough review of permits per EO requirements. The EO also allows requirements for additional information such as hydrogeologist reports. Concerns included areas of special concern not being formally delineated, an issue raised by members of the public and the board.
The second option was a temporary ordinance which requires more analysis with permit submittal. The benefits of this include additional analysis assists with permit review along with those analysis potentially filling in data gaps.
The concerns include the reports being costly and may benefit large operations over small farms and that reports take around three to six months exceeding the length of the intended “pause.”
“The last option is a different kind of ordinance,” Sabatini said. “This one would put a moratorium on new ag well permits. So, staff would recommend, if this is the realm the board chooses to explore, that we would exclude replacement ag wells where a new well is proposed to replace an old well, and it’s like for like. So, no increase in capacity, and you’re not sneaking in a larger well to replace a smaller one. It would also exclude domestic wells and de minimis users. We’d also recommend the board move to exclude the Clarksburg, South Yolo and Capay Valley Management Areas. There are no areas of special concern in those areas or data gaps. We’d return on Sept. 26 with a proposed ordinance for your action.
“Some of the benefits of this moratorium include removing the geographic ambiguity we’re experiencing and it affects all potential permittees in those regions equally and we aren’t creating a pay-to-play scenario. Some concerns are unknown impacts on agricultural operations at this time.”
After the presentation, came a litany of folks ready to speak their piece in the public comment section. Among them were a number of returning speakers vying for a temporary pause in drilling for data collection in the areas of special concern — as they are residents there — Ann Main and Jacky Lundy. In her comments, Lundy said a well was put in next to her property back in May and was finished in July. Lundy said she obtained a copy of the well completion report and looked back at the permit as well which included a letter of drilling best practices from executive officer of the YSGA, Kristin Sicke. Lundy then alleged that the well completion report indicated the drilling procedure violated those best-practices suggestions.
The Yolo County Farm Bureau also made its presence known with its president, Garrett Driver, taking to the podium. Driver said that the YCFB board has voted to oppose the adoption of a groundwater-well moratorium. He conceded that there are areas within Yolo County facing groundwater issues, but if there were to be any restrictions put on landowners in the county, the YCFB would prefer them to be voluntary agreements.
After lengthy discussion, the board opted to proceed with a temporary, 45-day moratorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.