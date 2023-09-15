The Yolo County Board of Supervisors voted at Tuesday's meeting to enact a a 45-day moratorium on well drilling in Yolo County.

Midway through the meeting came the update and considerations of actions related to the protection of groundwater resources. Before and since the July 11 board meeting, farmers and community members from what are considered “areas of special concern” have been vying for a pause in well drilling in these areas until enough information is gathered to assure whether or not it’s sustainable to do so.

