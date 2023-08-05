After an all-too-short summer break, the DJUSD board of trustees reconvened for another meeting on Thursday, Aug 3.
After a brief summary of summer actions from around the district including camps, construction and campus maintenance projects, the meeting dove headfirst into the business side of things.
First up, Superintendent Matt Best had kudos for one of Davis’ teachers.
“Congratulations to Cathryn Huser, the North Davis Elementary School first-grade teacher extraordinaire for being named the July teacher of the month by the Schools First Credit Union, ABC10 and Sacramento State’s College of Education,” Best said in his announcements. “We’re so proud of Cathryn and rooting for her to win the big prize.
“As you know, we’ve had several enrichment programs for students over the summer including band camp, basketball camp, ethnic studies academy, mariachi camp and campus beautification projects. These next slides (showing the cleaning work of the staff around the district) highlight the work of our staff across the district throughout the summer, including deep cleaning, fixing damaged walls throughout our schools, paint and you can see the DSHS basketball floor being refinished and waxed. We appreciate our teams working hard through the summer, especially on those really hot days.”
Trustee Joe DiNunzio took time to share an incident where his home was vandalized, with the vandals going after his family’s Pride Ally flag, which he brought to the meeting.
"Several people drove to the front of our house, ran up our driveway, and wrenched our flagpole — displaying this Pride Ally flag — out of the wall and sped off with it,” he said. “A few minutes later they returned and smashed and ripped down our little library and stole all the books from it.”
To balance the story, he also noted the Acme Theater Company”s production of “Dear Harvey,” which focuses on gay-rights pioneer Harvey Milk.
Dinunzio said that he doesn’t like to use the school-board platform to share personal information, but felt that raising awareness of these experiences was in the trustees' mission. “To all members of our LBGTQ+ community,” he said. “I want you to know that you are seen, you are welcomed, you are accepted, and you are loved.”
Before the agenda item came the public comment section of the meeting. Local Beth Bourne took to the podium and voiced her concern about the content available to children under 18 at the Yolo County Public Library – more specifically, a book titled “Let’s Talk About It.” Bourne scrolled through the pages and alleged that it informs children about kink, pornography performance, exchanging sex pictures with adults, and featured lude and sexual imagery.
Another local stepped up after Bourne and voiced similar concerns and – overall – wanting parents to be informed and included regarding the type of content available to their children.
Following that, the board addressed the vacancy in the board left by Betsy Hyder with each trustee giving their two cents. As Hyder was part of a number of sub-committees, the board deliberated and delegated her responsibilities among themselves. As of now, there has been no replacement for the former trustee’s spot.
After that, the short meeting came to an end with the next scheduled for Aug 17.
