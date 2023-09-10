The Davis School Board got an after-action report on the district's summer programs at Thursday's meetings at Community Chambers.
Although not the most momentous of meetings, it also featured pertinent updates regarding the happenings around the district and kicked off with recognition of various student achievements.
After announcements from the DTA, student representatives and trustees came the public comment section. Making an appearance on the podium were members of the Davis High School Student Union who broke down their focus this year. Subsequently came a speakers advocating for the inclusivity of marginalized communities within Davis and the safety for marginalized students and teachers alike.
Following suit came an update on instructional programming which covered the 2023 summer school programs, focusing on student supports as well as their enrichment opportunities.
“For the first time, the early learning center at Korematsu held a summer camp extension program for families that were interested,” said Sarah Roseen, director of elementary education and leadership. “During this three-week program, the children experienced hands-on activities focused on water play, outdoor time and science. The ELC served 33 students during camp this summer and hopes to continue to provide this service for families that are interested for years to come.
“Eighteen preschoolers attended extended school year — a six week program also held at Korematsu. Power up was held at North Davis Elementary this summer. It’s our elementary summer school program focusing on foundational reading skills. Three-hundred-eighty-nine students attended, 77 of whom were attending extended school year. Rising first through sixth graders qualify for Power Up based on their progress for meeting the standards, reads grade level text at the second trimester reporting period. For the first time, our elementary summer school program mirrored the full inclusion model that we provide during the regular school year.”
Matt Duffy, director of secondary education and leadership, also took part in the presentation touching on how the secondary summer school hosted 424 students with 2,770 credits earned with a pass rate of 90.8%.
Duffy also touched on the enrichment opportunities which include Jump Rope, Summer Art Camp, Robotics Camp, Mariachi Puente Camp, Basketball Camp, Small Engine Workshop, Bike Maintenance Camp, Campus Beautification, Band Camp, Ethnic Studies YOLO Academy, Tech and Woodshop and more.
After that came the strategic-plan study session. Superintendent Matt Best summarized that the session will have two main objectives with the first being to establish a better understanding the many frameworks within the strategic plan and to ensure the board is thinking about those frameworks as a governance team and connecting it to their respective roles.
Best then covered the goals for student success as well as the four pillars for student success which include creating a culture of excellence and accountability, to have culturally responsive and differentiated teaching, establish systematic and effective supports and to create vibrant partnerships.
“We as a governance team have a role between the things that our staff are going to be doing and those goals. On chapter seven of our Governance Core book, it talks about governance responsibilities,” Best said. “The board has five primary ones. Establishing strategic direction and related outcomes. Providing ongoing policy direction and approval. Providing stewardship and support work of the district. Providing accountability. And then providing community leadership.”
With that, the meeting came to a close, with the next scheduled for Sept. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.