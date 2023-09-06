The next board meeting of the Davis Joint Unified School District is set to take place this Thursday, Sept 7. As always, its teeming with approvals and updates from happenings around the district.
The meeting will kick off with the approval recognizing September as Hispanic Heritage Month before transitioning into an approval of amendments to board policies and bylaws.
Through its board policy service, the CSBA prepares comprehensive updates to insure compliance with statutory changes and/or provide clarity to existing policies. By following CSBA guidelines, the District’s policies, procedures and bylaws incorporate the most up-to-date local/federal mandates and laws.
Next up will come approvals of nominations for the parcel tax oversight committee. In accordance with Board Policy 1221, each board member nominates one person each year to serve on the parcel tax oversight committee for a two-year term.
Vacancies have been created as the terms of previous committee members have expired. These nominees this time around are set to serve from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025.
Lea Darrah will nominate Rachel Warren, Joe DiNunzio will nominate Natalia Baltazar, Hiram Jackson is to nominate Judy Ennis Brooks and Elizabeth Moon will nominate Mark Soeth.
Following that will be the appointment of community members to the district’s 78-11 advisory committee. Prior to the district making decisions regarding the use of its real property and facilities that may be in excess or surplus to the district’s educational or school needs, California Legislature requires the board to appoint an advisory committee to assist with policies and procedures to govern the use or disposition of such surplus property. The committee itself is set to have between 7 to 11 members which hints at its name.
Another approval within the meeting will be authorizing furniture purchase for the Davis Senior High School CTE journalism pathway. The fiscal impact is set at $43,752.96.
The meeting will conclude with a strategic plan study session which will include a discussion amongst the governance team regarding the board’s role in advancing the 2023-2028 DJUSD strategic plan.
The strategic plan serves as a roadmap for the district with its primary aim being to align the district’s and community’s interests on a shared vision and common goals.
The meeting is set to take place on Thursday, Sept 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Chambers at 23 Russell Blvd.
