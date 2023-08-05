Medical center again ranked No. 1 hospital in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — UC Davis Medical Center has been ranked among the country’s finest hospitals, according to the 2023-2024 U.S. News & World Report prestigious Best Hospitals survey.
SACRAMENTO — UC Davis Medical Center has been ranked among the country’s finest hospitals, according to the 2023-2024 U.S. News & World Report prestigious Best Hospitals survey.
This year, UC Davis Medical Center ranked as the No. 1 hospital in Sacramento and No. 7 in California. The medical center has been the No. 1 hospital in Sacramento for at least the last 12 years and among the Top 10 in the state for the past decade.
“UC Davis Health has a years-long legacy of innovative research, training the next generation of health professionals and scientists, and providing patient-centered care,” said David Lubarsky, vice chancellor of human health sciences and CEO of UC Davis Health. “We are honored to be recognized for these efforts and are proud of the medical center's contributions to our Northern California community as well as nationally and globally.”
At No. 18, ear, nose and throat was the medical center’s highest-ranked specialty, followed by cardiology and heart surgery (No. 27), and pulmonology and lung surgery (No. 27).
Five other specialties — geriatrics (No. 32), neurology and neurosurgery (No. 32 tie), diabetes and endocrinology (No. 33 tie), cancer (No. 36) and obstetrics and gynecology (No. 44 tie) — also placed in the nation’s top 50.
U.S. News also rated the medical center’s services in gastroenterology and GI surgery and orthopedics as high performing.
UC Davis Medical Center was rated “High Performing,” the highest rating possible, in 16 common adult procedures and conditions:
“These rankings amplify the expertise, dedication and compassion of every member of our health system, who work tirelessly every day to deliver the highest quality of patient care,” Lubarsky added.
For more than three decades, U.S. News & World Report has published its annual Best Hospitals rankings. Its team of data journalists analyzes millions of hospital visits and admissions to identify the best hospitals in 15 adult-focused specialty rankings and 21 procedures and conditions ratings. U.S. News also publishes an Honor Roll to recognize hospitals that perform exceptionally well across many of these 36 specialties, procedures and conditions.
The full list of hospital rankings is online on the U.S. News website.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.