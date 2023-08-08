13studentsW

Students on campus at UC Davis on Feb. 2. Miguel Gutierrez Jr./CalMatters photo

 By Sebastian Onate

The University of California released its annual report on employee compensation for 2022 on Monday.

According to UC, as in previous years, the top 10 earning employees in 2022 (based on total pay) were athletic coaches, chief executives, and health sciences faculty members, typically world-renowned specialists in their fields. At UC Davis, the top earners work for UC Davis Health.

may gary 2018W

UC Davis Chancellor Gary May. Courtesy photo

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.