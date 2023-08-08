The University of California released its annual report on employee compensation for 2022 on Monday.
According to UC, as in previous years, the top 10 earning employees in 2022 (based on total pay) were athletic coaches, chief executives, and health sciences faculty members, typically world-renowned specialists in their fields. At UC Davis, the top earners work for UC Davis Health.
UC’s report states about 5.6 percent of all UC employees earned more than $200,000 in 2022. UC states payroll information is disclosed yearly as part of its “commitment to transparency and public accountability.”
According to the UC database, which enables visitors to filter searches by schools and by earning amounts, in 2022, UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May’s salary was $596,069 (gross) with an additional $8,916 (categorized “other”). The five highest-paid UCD employees make more than $900,000 (gross) and work for UC Davis Health in Sacramento. The highest gross pay for a UCD employee is $949,549. In addition to gross income, employees can earn what’s categorized as “other.” These five highest earners have additional earnings (“other”) ranging from $148,626 to $697,564. These highest UCD Health earners are all men; two have specialties in prostate.
According to UC, “other” includes:
•Negotiated additional pay for clinical care and research by faculty in Health Sciences schools (funded from clinical revenues and contracts and grants)
•Faculty pay for Summer Session or University Extension teaching
•Pay for faculty research performed during summer months, funded by extramural contracts and grants
•Performance-based incentive compensation and similar payments that recognize the achievement of specific performance goals or exemplary service
•Other categories such as shift differentials, payout of unused vacation leave upon separation, and lump sum payments made as part of the settlement of union bargaining agreements
•Individual gross pay numbers may not align with the numbers on form W-2 (Wage and Tax Statement) due to differences in the parameters and methodologies.
The following are key findings for employee compensation for 2022, as released by UC:
•Salaries and wages accounted for 41 percent of UC’s $48.48 billion (FY 2021-22) annual operating expenses; employee benefits were another 21 percent.
• UC’s payroll totals over $20.9 billion for 2022, an increase of 8.8 percent over the previous calendar year. The rise can be attributed to academic and instructional personnel growth to support the growing student enrollment, expanding medical centers, and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over half of all UC full-time equivalent employees are a part of the University of California Health (UCH) system.
• Total employee benefits (health, dental, vision, and retirement) were over $4.18 billion in 2022, an increase of 5.8 percent over the previous year.
According to UC, salaries among University of California Health career staff have been “increasing moderately in real dollars for professional support services (PSS) staff and managers, reflecting market trends in wages for hospital staff and the growing demand for healthcare professionals."
These highest earners at UCD Health have achieved success in various medical fields, (according to the database and UC Health bios):
Dr. Kee Kim, with the highest gross income of $949,549, is a professor of neurological surgery and the chief of spinal neurosurgery. He has a special interest and expertise in challenging spinal disorders.
Dr. Eric Giza, chief of the UC Davis Orthopaedic Surgery department’s foot and ankle service, earned $940,231 (gross) in 2022. He specializes in reconstruction and minimally invasive arthroscopy of the foot and ankle complex. He also has expertise in knee and shoulder surgery. Giza is a former collegiate soccer player and has served as an assistant team physician for the United States Soccer Federation, which runs the U.S. women’s and men’s World Cup-level national teams. He has also served as a medical information consultant and research committee chair for America’s highest-level professional soccer league. He serves as an official team physician for the Sacramento Republic FC professional men’s soccer team.
Dr. Bradley Simmons earned $939,809 (gross) in 2022 and is the Chief Administrator of UC Davis Medical Center and the Chief Operating Officer of UC Davis Health’s Hospital Division. The most senior administrator of UCDMC, Simmons replaced the prior position of CEO of the hospital, which was eliminated. His responsibilities include all inpatient care for UC Davis Health which includes UC Davis Medical Center, UC Davis Children’s Hospital, and involves operational, logistical, and patient-support services, nursing and medical staff clinical operations, overseeing UC Davis Health’s level 1 trauma and emergency services, surgery and post-operative care services, facility operations, and supply chain management.
The Chair of the Department of Urologic Surgery at UCD, Dr. Christopher Evans has a gross income of $927,158. Evans’ UC Davis Health bio states that his specialties are Urologic Oncology, Urology, and Robotic Surgery. His research laboratory focuses on prostate cancer, specifically mechanisms signaling the androgen receptor to activate prostate cancer growth and progression following castration.
Recognized in the treatment of prostate cancer and other tumors, genitourinary malignancies, and brain tumors, Dr. Richard Valicenti, $920,074 (gross), specializes in service for prostate seed implantation, HDR prostate, SBRT, and image-guided IMRT and Gamma Knife for cancer treatment.
