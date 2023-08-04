Ned Spang

Ned Spang, associate professor of food science and technology, named new director of the Robert Mondavi Institute.

 Jael Mackendorf/UC Davis photo

Edward “Ned” Spang has been named director of the Robert Mondavi Institute for Wine and Food Science, or RMI, at UC Davis.

Spang, an associate professor with the Department of Food Science and Technology, began his new position on Aug. 1. He succeeds wine chemist Andrew Waterhouse, professor emeritus with the Department of Viticulture and Enology, who retired in June after five years as RMI director.

