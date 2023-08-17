Bindweed turret bee

A bindweed turret bee forages in a bindweed flower, also known as a morning glory.  

 Rachel Vannette/Courtesy photo

Microbiologist Shawn Christensen — a fifth-year doctoral candidate in the Rachel Vannette Laboratory in the UC Davis department of entomology and nematology — and Vannette, his major professor, were among those collaborating with the producers of KQED Science's “Deep Look” for its wildlife video on bindweed turret bees. 

The newly released video, titled “This Fly Torpedoes a Bindweed Bee's Nest,” appears on YouTube at https://youtu.be/gJHCoP4WqMc.

Shawn Christensen

Microbiologist Shawn Christensen of the Rachel Vannette Lab at UC Davis.

