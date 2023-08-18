UC Davis unveiled the Orchard Park housing development to about 100 guests, including local politicians and city officials, on Wednesday afternoon.

Built off Russell Boulevard and Orchard Park Drive, the development includes 1,500 beds for graduate students, upper-division students, and students with families; within the 11 four-story buildings, two community centers, a fitness center, a playground, and outdoor patios are featured communal spaces.

Orchard Park play

A playground is outside the family center at Orchard Park at UC Davis. 
Orchard Parkt table

Incoming transfer student Shanice Perry, husband and stay-at-home-dad Aaron, daughter Niji, 4, and son Kaiyo, 2, came in from Vacaville to see their kitchen and dining room area on June 17 at Orchard Park in UC Davis.
Orchard Park grad living

A living and kitchen area in one of the graduate student apartments in UC Davis’ Orchard Park.
Orchard Park kitchen

A living and kitchen area in one of the graduate student apartments in UC Davis’ Orchard Park.

