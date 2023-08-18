UC Davis unveiled the Orchard Park housing development to about 100 guests, including local politicians and city officials, on Wednesday afternoon.
Built off Russell Boulevard and Orchard Park Drive, the development includes 1,500 beds for graduate students, upper-division students, and students with families; within the 11 four-story buildings, two community centers, a fitness center, a playground, and outdoor patios are featured communal spaces.
Family apartments lease for $2,320 a month; most bed leases are in four-bedroom, two-bath apartments and are $1,040 a bed. The 11-month leases start Sept. 5 and 12 and include internet, water, sewer, electricity, and garbage services.
This $330 million project helped the university provide more housing in agreement with the city and county. At Wednesday’s unveiling, UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May said access was a key concern he heard raised when he first arrived in 2017.
“We’ve worked diligently to address this issue,” he added, citing the university’s commitment to building more housing for students as part of the memorandum of understanding signed five years ago. “Today marks a milestone, not just for student housing at UC Davis, but another major step in the strong town-gown relationship,” he said.
It’s been nine years since the demolition of the former 51-year-old iteration of Orchard Park, and graduate students have worked on committees advising the new Orchard Park.
Describing the integrated design with the natural environment, Tak Katsuura, principal project design director for TCA Architects, said in a statement, “At the corner of UC Davis, Orchard Park is nestled between heritage trees and marries an innovative architectural, structural system with the natural beauty of the site. The buildings use a prefab steel Prescient system for cost and time efficiencies, and the buildings are angled to fit between trees - creating memorable gateways and intersections.”
UCD partnered with Alabama-based nonprofit Collegiate Housing Foundation to fund the project through tax-exempt bond sales and with the Michaels Organization, which specializes in developing affordable housing and student-living communities.
“Because we partnered with a nonprofit, we were able to secure tax-exempt bond funding, which we hit the market at a great rate of 2.72%, which was phenomenal,” Associate Vice Chancellor for Housing, Dining and Divisional Operations in Student Affairs Michael Sheehan told reporters before the event. “Because of that, we are tracking greater than 30% below comparable new construction in the market for our rent points.”
Additionally, Sheehan said the campus involvement in the design process resulted in lower construction costs.
Asked why not make the buildings taller than four stories, Executive Director of Real Estate Services at Design and Construction Management Mark Rutheiser said taller buildings cost much more per square foot and would have resulted in higher rents. “The highest priority for students is to keep the rent as low as possible. The two main contributors to rental rates are financing and construction cost. The financial markets dictate the borrowing cost with little we can do about it, but we can control the construction cost by building efficient and economical structures.”
Sheehan added: “Honestly, if you were to compare our rent points with across the street, the (seven-story) Identity project, which a lot of people like to do, that price point is way higher than our price point. It’s about 35% higher.”
The 2023 Joint Housing Report from UC Davis, Davis, and Yolo County released last May estimates that in 2022-23, Davis housed approximately 67,000 individuals and the university over 13,600 students — for a total of 81,000 people. Six new housing projects, including Orchard Park, would add nearly 2,800 beds to the university campus by 2030.
It is now estimated that more than 40% of enrolled students living in Davis have access to campus housing, with the goal of 48%. Two projects in early planning would add about 1,000 beds to Segundo and West Village.
In attendance at the event, Robb Davis told the Enterprise that, as the former mayor from 2016-2018, there were real concerns about the university's commitment to providing more housing in the city. He said his very first meeting with May was about housing. Davis said that while on the Davis City Council, they had approved several major housing projects that would benefit students--Sterling 5th Street and the Lincoln 40 Apartments on Olive Drive. “I basically said, ‘Look, we’re trying to do our part,’ and I felt he was very receptive to the need for the university to do more… His predecessors just didn’t have that as a priority in my view, and his coming really was like, an unblocking of a blockage, and so I appreciate that… It’s a continuing process of developing on-campus housing, so I felt really good about it.”
Meanwhile, across campus, Solano Park has been going through a phased closure over the last few years, and UCD has been working to ensure that all in need will have future housing, Sheehan told the Enterprise. Solano Park was built in 1962 using a construction design meant to last 50 years.
There are 32 students still living at Solano with their planned moves happening in September, he said. “There are 48 residents of Solano Park — some who have already moved out — who have not graduated. All students have secured housing, some on campus and some off campus. Consistent with policy, they are being compensated for their moving expenses and the differences in rent.”
Sheehan stated that there are “a lot of Indian remains on that north side” of the Solano development and that the university has been in contact with the Patwin tribes: Cachil DeHe Band of Wintun Indians of the Colusa Indian Community, Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation, and Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation.
