WOODLAND — The suspect in the brutal 2021 beating of an unhoused woman in South Davis made a plea agreement last week, avoiding a jury trial and potential life sentence.
Joseph Michael Granken, 30, pleaded no contest to a felony attempted murder charge, along with an enhancement for infliction of great bodily injury, according to online records from the Aug. 16 resolution in Yolo Superior Court.
Judge Dan Wolk vacated Granken’s trial, which was slated to begin this week. He’s expected to sentence Granken to eight years in state prison on Sept. 14, in accordance with the plea deal.
Granken previously entered dual pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity in connection with the April 27, 2021, unprovoked assault on Heidi Young outside the Nugget supermarket in South Davis.
Several good Samaritans intervened during the incident. One of them, Davis resident Mark Hopkins, said he was leaving the nearby McDonald's restaurant with his wife and young son when he saw two men scuffling on Chiles Road.
One turned out to be Granken, the other a passerby who initially thwarted the attack on Young.
"He gets in front of my car and was saying, 'Help, help, help,' " Hopkins told The Davis Enterprise the following day. As he pulled into the parking lot, the suspect resumed assaulting Young, he recalled.
"When I got out of the car he was on top of her, punching and kicking her," Hopkins said. Granken then jumped over a wooden fence near the sidewalk and ran toward McDonald's, with Hopkins giving chase.
Hopkins said he told the man to stop, at which point he turned around and raised his fists. Hopkins did the same.
"I like to fight — let's do it," he said he told Granken. "He looked at me, laid on the ground and put his hands behind his back."
At that point, other witnesses came to Young's aid until police and medical personnel arrived.
"I didn't even recognize her," said Hopkins, who befriended Young several years earlier while managing the nearby Taco Bell restaurant. He said he would regularly offer her free food, which she took some time to accept because "she doesn't ask for anything.”
Davis Police Officer Christopher Ritter testified at Granken’s preliminary hearing that Young, then 59, "appeared unconscious” when he got to the scene. “Her face and head were swollen and bleeding."
After being taken into custody, Granken "said something along the lines of, he made a mistake, it wasn't his hands, it wasn't him that hurt her," Ritter said.
A second Davis police officer, Mathew Muscardini, described going to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento to obtain a statement from Young, who received treatment for multiple facial fractures, bleeding to the brain and bruising to both of her arms. She later required a walker for mobility, he said.
After his arrest, Granken underwent nearly a year of psychiatric treatment following several court appearances punctuated by loud vocal outbursts in which he demanded FBI intervention in his case and claiming authorities made alterations to his body from "illegal surgery."
His lawyer at the time questioned Granken's mental competency to stand trial, and a psychiatric evaluation led to his placement with the California Department of State Hospitals for mental-health treatment.
Granken returned to Yolo County Jail custody about a year ago and remains there on a no-bail hold pending his sentencing hearing.
