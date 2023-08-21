WOODLAND — The suspect in the brutal 2021 beating of an unhoused woman in South Davis made a plea agreement last week, avoiding a jury trial and potential life sentence.

Joseph Michael Granken, 30, pleaded no contest to a felony attempted murder charge, along with an enhancement for infliction of great bodily injury, according to online records from the Aug. 16 resolution in Yolo Superior Court.

