The big red bus announced some changes around town. Unitrans announced schedule and policy changes that took effect on Aug. 7.
Any future service expansions will start at the beginning of an academic quarter. The following schedules are significantly revised, and service frequencies will be restored to pre-pandemic levels as driver staffing improves:
* The Z line will operate to and from the Silo Bus Terminal only.
* The A line will operate to and from the Memorial Union Terminal only.
* The E, G, L, U, V, V Express, and V Limited schedules were adjusted by one to three minutes.
* On weekends, the P and Q lines will operate full trips starting from the Memorial Union Terminal at 8 a.m.
* Additionally, riders are told to board through the front door only on single-deck buses; terminal departures depart at 12:10 p.m. (rather than noon) to reduce campus traffic during the passing period.
Regarding the changes to the A and Z lines, according to the Q&A Unitrans released, the A line is one of their longest and most delayed lines, and the Z line is one of the shorter, most on-time lines.
“With more traffic and classes around the Silo Bus Terminal, the A line buses are coming to campus increasingly late, making students and staff late to their classes and operating on campus when the bike and pedestrian traffic are highest,” Unitrans said. “By switching the Z line to the Silo Terminal, we’ll be able to get riders to the Silo area on time again and avoid the highest bike and pedestrian traffic. A line travel time should also improve since the bus will no longer need to travel through the crowded campus core.”
Unitrans states it started allowing customers to board through the rear door as a pilot program two years ago to help reduce bus stop dwell times when they had the largest driver shortage and service cuts in effect due to pandemic impacts.
Rear-door boarding was supposed to help expedite boardings at its busiest, most crowded stops by allowing people to board through two doors instead of one. Customer behavior at busier bus stops has been for riders to board through the smaller rear door and impeding the flow of deboarding passengers, contributing to slowing down the bus even more, not speeding it up.
Over the past two years, Unitrans has gradually restored service, allowing them to spread out riders among more buses and reduce the need for rear-door boarding.
“We’ve also seen a decline in fare revenue and increased bus conflicts,” Unitrans said. “Returning to front-door boarding on single-deck buses, we hope to improve service safety and efficiency without compromising on-time performance.”
