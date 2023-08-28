Library bomb threat

Sheriff's vehicles guard the path on the north side of the Stephens Branch Library in North Davis after a bomb threat was called in on Monday.

 Lauren Keene/Enterprise photo

The FBI has joined the investigation into ongoing bomb threats at the Stephens Branch Library in Davis, which police evacuated for the third time in a week Monday morning as three neighboring schools went into shelter-in-place mode.

Officers searched the area but found nothing suspicious at the East 14th Street building, which was closed at the time of the 10:06 a.m. threat. Police cleared the building shortly after 11 a.m., allowing North Davis Elementary School, Davis High School and St. James School to lift their lockdowns. 

