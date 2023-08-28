The FBI has joined the investigation into ongoing bomb threats at the Stephens Branch Library in Davis, which police evacuated for the third time in a week Monday morning as three neighboring schools went into shelter-in-place mode.
Officers searched the area but found nothing suspicious at the East 14th Street building, which was closed at the time of the 10:06 a.m. threat. Police cleared the building shortly after 11 a.m., allowing North Davis Elementary School, Davis High School and St. James School to lift their lockdowns.
Davis police Lt. Dan Beckwith said the latest threat followed the same pattern as those made on Aug. 21 and again Friday evening — emails sent to multiple media outlets including The New York Times and to California law-enforcement agencies, threatening to “blow up” the library.
Friday’s email also made “explicit threats” to the library’s regional manager, Scott Love, and other employees, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel told The Davis Enterprise on Saturday.
“The belief is that these seem to be related, likely stemming from a person or group of people who are opposed to events that occurred last week,” Beckwith said Monday, referring to a contentious Aug. 20 meeting that Love ultimately shut down.
While the threats aren’t believed to be credible, “our response is going to be appropriate to maintain public safety while minimizing the impact to the community,” Beckwith added.
He confirmed that all three emails contained derogatory language toward gender identity that police characterized as hate speech. They remain under investigation by the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office since the library lies under county jurisdiction.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Juan Ceja said Monday that detectives “are actively working on the case” and looking into whether the threats are connected to last week's meeting hosted by the conservative political group Moms for Liberty and attended by a large group of protesters.
"It's clear that these threats are meant to disrupt and intimidate our community, particularly affecting the library's functioning," the Sheriff's Office said in a social media post Monday, noting the agency deployed extra patrols in response. "Despite these acts of intimidation, we stand firm in our support for the library, its dedicated staff and the individuals who utilize its services, along with those attending the nearby schools."
Beth Bourne of Moms for Liberty Yolo County, released a statement calling the threats "appalling."
"We are deeply disheartened to learn of these threats and how it disrupts and jeopardizes the safety of the community. The response to speech that you disagree with is always more speech," Bourne said. "Violence is never the appropriate response. Any news reporting that would imply our organizations are in any way associated with or responsible for these threats is wrong and maliciously inaccurate.”
'Rowdy' meeting
Love, the manager, shut down the Aug. 20 event — billed as a "Forum on Fair and Safe Sports for Girls" focusing on transgender participation in women's sports — minutes into its start.
As The Enterprise previously reported, video from the forum posted on social media shows former Vanguard University soccer player Sophia Lorey — who also is affiliated with the California Family Council religious organization — introducing the forum by saying attendees would hear about "the physiological advantage of male athletes and the emotional and psychological impact on girls when men play on their sports teams."
A short time later, an audience member spoke up: "Are you going to misgender people throughout the entire thing?"
As Lorey asked the audience to save their questions for the end of the presentation, Love noted that California state law "recognizes transgender women as women."
"This is a library. I don't want any transgender females being called males in sporting events with females," Love said. "If that happens, it's not following our code of conduct and we will ask the person to leave immediately."
Lorey then continued speaking about her soccer-playing experience, saying that "current 10-year-old girls cannot live out the same dream (I had) as long as men are allowed to compete in women's sports."
Audience members interjected again, after which Lorey changed her phrasing to "biological men." At that point, Love delivered another warning about the library's code of conduct.
When Lorey repeated the phrase, Love asked her to leave "or we'll shut the entire program down. ...You were misgendering."
Attorney Erin Friday, another speaker at Sunday's event, said the interruptions violated the presenters' First Amendment right to free speech.
"I love the fact that you have your signs and that you are here today," Friday told the protesters. "But we all have First Amendment rights ... and the library should be enforcing their own rules and asking people to leave who are interrupting my First Amendment rights."
After several more minutes of back-and-forth between protesters and the meeting's organizers, Love shut down the meeting. Police were called out to the library after someone reported it was “getting rowdy,” but officers arrived to find things had calmed down.
The incident became the subject of nationwide media coverage, with Lorey saying she was "silenced" and is considering filing a lawsuit against the library.
Reached by phone Monday, Love referred questions about the ongoing threats to Yolo County officials. Yolo County Supervisor Jim Provenza sent The Enterprise a statement saying "the county is treating these threats with the upmost concern.
"The FBI is investigating these repeated threats and Yolo County is doing everything possible to assist them in their investigation," Provenza added. "The Board of Supervisors will issue a longer statement about this matter at an appropriate time, but our focus at the moment is in supporting the investigation and ensuring that those responsible for this problem are stopped.
"At this time, I would like to reaffirm the Board's commitment to protecting the LGBTQ+ community, our library and library staff, as well as the public at large."
— Reach Lauren Keene at lkeene@davisenterprise.net. Follow her on Twitter at @laurenkeene
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.