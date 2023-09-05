Davis police made more than a dozen arrests over the Labor Day weekend, including three on felony theft-related charges.
Officers apprehended Mitchell Scott Tim, 32, at about 6 p.m. Friday, several days after seeing him tinkering with a motorcycle on West Chiles Road, according to Lt. Dan Beckwith.
“He walked away, and officers later discovered the motorcycle had been stolen,” Beckwith said. “They tracked him down the next day and arrested him. At the time, Timm was found in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.”
Timm was booked into the Yolo County Jail on suspicion of possessing stolen property and drug-related offenses.
A shoplifting arrest Sunday afternoon at Target, where loss-prevention officers detained a man allegedly taking items from the store, also solved a nearly two-month-old theft case.
“When officers identified the man, they learned that he was wanted for a prior theft that had occurred on July 13 at Lu’Ro Jewelers,” Beckwith said. "On that occasion, the man had entered the downtown jewelry store and stolen several items of jewelry.”
Beckwith identified that suspect as 38-year-old Michael Bryan Trainer of West Sacramento, who faces grand theft and shoplifting charges. He was booked into the Yolo County Jail.
That same evening, police went to the 800 block of J Street after a man arrived home to discover a suspect trying to steal a motorcycle from his carport.
The suspect biked away from the scene but was spotted nearby by officers, who recognized him as matching the description of a person who allegedly exposed himself to someone on East Eighth Street earlier in the day.
Kevin Deshan MacArthur Sr., 48, went to the Yolo County Jail on charges of attempted vehicle theft, tampering with a vehicle and creating a public nuisance.
