ELK GROVE — The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District continues to closely monitor areas throughout Yolo County where West Nile virus activity has intensified in the past couple of weeks.
Specifically, the cities of Woodland and Davis have seen a significant increase and they are ongoing areas of concern. A total of 19 mosquito samples collected from different parks spread throughout these cities all tested positive for the virus on Aug. 2.
“Woodland and Davis continue to be hot spots that we are closely keeping an eye on,” said Gary Goodman, District Manager. “They are definitely areas of concern due to the increased mosquito populations coming from agricultural areas surrounding the cities as well as high infection rates in those mosquitoes,” he added.
Since August is typically one of the hottest months of the year when WNV activity peaks, the threat for WNV transmission to humans will continue. Over the last few weeks, in response to the increase in activity the district has intensified ground mosquito control treatments around area parks, neighborhoods and conducted aerial treatments over known agricultural sources.
While control efforts have been successful, they may not be sufficient and the district continues to evaluate the need for aerial spraying.
The district continues to work closely with local officials to inform residents about the increased activity and urge the public to protect themselves with a good insect repellent in addition to inspecting their homes for any stagnant water and identifying any mosquito breeding sources.
For current information about any treatments planned and to sign up for Spray Notifications by zip code, please visit www.FIGHTtheBITE.net
