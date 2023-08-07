aedes albopictusW

Aedes albopictus is one of two types of mosquitoes that carry the Zika virus. They are not native to California, though they have been found in several California counties since 2011. Courtesy photo

 By Debbie Davis

ELK GROVE — The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District continues to closely monitor areas throughout Yolo County where West Nile virus activity has intensified in the past couple of weeks.

Specifically, the cities of Woodland and Davis have seen a significant increase and they are ongoing areas of concern. A total of 19 mosquito samples collected from different parks spread throughout these cities all tested positive for the virus on Aug. 2.

