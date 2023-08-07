Yolo County officials say they’re taking action to address a series of loud, booming noises from northeast of Davis that began occurring overnight late last week.
Residents of multiple Davis neighborhoods, particularly East and Northeast Davis, have taken to social media to say the noises, which occur every few minutes — and sometimes even more frequently — have disrupted their sleep and frightened their pets.
Some also have also contacted local police, reporting the noises as possible gunfire or fireworks.
In an email to his constituents Monday, Yolo County Supervisor Jim Provenza said the source appears to be bird cannons — propane-powered devices that deliver a sonic blast to scare away birds and other “pest” wildlife from farming crops.
“After discussions with several county and city agencies, my office has collected more information about the use of bird cannons northeast of Davis,” Provenza’s post said. “While the use of bird cannons in agriculture is a common practice in farms across Yolo County, the approach heard over the last several nights is not.”
Provenza said county staff, including the Sheriff’s Office, Agriculture Department and members of Supervisor Lucas Frerichs’ office, are attempting to contact those responsible for the cannons “and inform them of best practices and appropriate uses of bird (or other animal) scaring equipment.”
The city of Davis, Davis Police Department and Yolo County Farm Bureau also are involved in the effort.
“This activity may be protected by the county's right-to-farm ordinance, but this level of disruption is not normal and will be addressed,” Provenza added.
Anyone with questions on this issue is invited to contact Provenza’s office at jim.provenza@yolocounty.org or 530-757-5553. Provenza said his office plans to send out progress updates as they arise.
