A Sacramento man pleaded not guilty last week to drunken driving and evading charges stemming from a high-speed chase with Woodland police that ended in a fiery crash.
Ras Abiade Huston, 30, was arrested during the early hours of Aug. 19 following the pursuit that began at a gas station at West and Main streets, Woodland police Sgt. Richard Towle said Friday.
Towle said the officer “observed a Lexus sedan spinning its tires as it left the Romey's gas station parking lot. The officer observed other vehicle code violations and initiated a traffic stop.”
The driver, later identified as Huston, “failed to yield to the emergency vehicle and a pursuit was initiated,” Towle said. “Due to the danger to the public, the pursuit was terminated in the area of Gibson Road and West Street.”
Officers continued to search the area, however, and spotted a vehicle with its hazard lights on at County Road 99 near County Road 25A, Towle said. The driver of that car reported that a speeding vehicle had just crashed into an orchard at the intersection’s southeast corner.
“It was discovered it was the same Lexus, and it began to catch on fire after colliding into and severing multiple trees,” Towle said. Huston had fled the vehicle on foot, prompting police to set up a perimeter to search the area by land and Yolo County Sheriff’s Office drone.
Searchers apprehended Huston at 4:55 a.m. and booked him into the Yolo County Jail on the felony reckless evading and misdemeanor DUI charges. He pleaded not guilty to the counts Wednesday and remains free on a $10,000 bail bond pending his next court hearing on Sept. 6.
Towle said the Woodland California Highway Patrol office is conducing an additional collision/ hit-and-run investigation stemming from the orchard crash.
