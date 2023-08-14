Yolo County Supervisor Jim Provenza said the county continues to work with an agricultural grower regarding the use of “bird cannons” to deter wildlife from a crop located northeast of Davis.
Use of the loud, booming cannons, which elicited citizen complaints of disrupted sleep and frightened pets from multiple Davis neighborhoods, decreased over the weekend but resumed Monday night, causing lingering concerns.
Provenza said Yolo County’s Agricultural Commissioner planned to send out teams to find the cannons’ locations and “address the situation.”
“The grower involved in the incident last week has agreed to follow best practices,” Provenza told The Davis Enterprise via email. “As I understand it, this provides for use of the bird cannons starting an hour before sunrise and around sunset.
“Clearly, the cannons should not be left on all night,” Provenza added. “We may need to come to a better understanding locally.”
It was not immediately clear when use of the cannons would end, but Provenza’s deputy commissioner, Sheila Allen, said the farmer reported his trees should be ready for harvest in two to three weeks.
“There may be disagreement about what constitutes best practices. Other counties have voluntary guidelines. Yolo County does not,” Provenza noted. “Our Ag Commissioner has agreed to work with the (Yolo County) Farm Bureau to develop Yolo guidelines. I plan to provide a draft of these guidelines to the community when available.”
Provenza’s office also released a draft copy of best practices for the bird cannons’ use based on guidelines previously developed by the agricultural commissioners’ offices in Sutter and Yuba counties and the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau:
* Operate noise-making devices between the hours of one hour before sunrise to one and one-half hour after sunset.
* If nighttime use is necessary, notify Agricultural Commissioner of crop/target species/date/time/location to ensure proper and swift mitigation if complaints arise. Nighttime should be limited to the last resort to save the affected crop.
* Limit use of noise-making devices to when wildlife damage is most prevalent.
* Limit use to time of day when wildlife pressure is highest.
* Aim noise-making devices away from neighboring residences and as far back from fence lines as feasible.
* Find natural sound buffers to place the propane cannon between the intended control site and neighbors.This could include berms, hedge/tree rows, large buildings or even a stack of hay bales.
* Contact nearby neighbors to share your wildlife damage control strategies, include time of day the device will be in operation and the planned duration.
* Implement varying wildlife management techniques when using noise-making devices; thus, acknowledging how each pest and crop type should be handled individually to meet its unique scenario.
* Consider frequency intervals the noise-making devices should be set. Attempt to maintain a pre-determined level of economic threshold for control of wildlife pests.
(Economic threshold is defined as the pest density at which management action should be taken to prevent an increasing pest population from reaching the economic injury level. )
* Monitor the site frequently. Make notes and adjust use as changes occur.
* Move noise-making devices every 3-5 days to keep wildlife from becoming accustomed to the sound.
* Consult your Pest Control Advisor and local UC Farm Advisor for additional tactics and management ideas to effectively manage wildlife pressures, preferably only using noise-making devices as a last resort.
* Responsible use of noise-making devices will ensure that complaints from the public are limited and resolved timely.
