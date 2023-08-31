WOODLAND — Yolo County’s Department of Agriculture continues to work on a set of “best management practices” regarding the use of noise-making devices around crop harvesting season.
Use of the devices — specifically, cannons that scare off birds and other pest wildlife as crops reach maturity — triggered numerous complaints from Davis residents last month when a grower left a booming cannon on all night on multiple occasions, causing lost sleep and frightened pets.
In addition to working with the grower to operate the cannon during less disruptive times, Agriculture Commissioner Humberto Izquierdo consulted with the Yolo County Farm Bureau to develop a series of guidelines for the devices’ future use.
“Since the incident was of concern, primarily to the residents of Davis, we have tried to inform all growers about the use of these devices,” Izquierdo told the Yolo County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday. “Ninety-nine percent of the time, growers want to do the right thing.”
Once the guidelines — which concentrate largely on when noise devices are used and minimizing their impact on urban neighbors — are finalized, the county plans to share them with growers when they renew or apply for permits at the beginning of the year.
“We’re going to focus on trying to remind growers at the beginning of the growing season to follow these practices,” Izquierdo said. He called the cannons’ all-night disruptions “an unfortunate incident,” with their weekend use creating delays in complaints reaching county officials.
Supervisor Jim Provenza said he received more complaints the following Monday morning “than I’d ever received since I became a board member.”
“Hopefully it was a one-off and we won’t have a problem again, and that the voluntary guidelines will do the trick,” Provenza added. “If not, I would consider other solutions, but hopefully we don’t have to go there.”
Provenza suggested the county also advise citizens in advance of the cannons’ planned operation, but Izquierdo said it’s hard to predict when growers will use them.
Instead, he added, the county could alert the public seasonally regarding anticipated farming activity in the region, such as seeding, fertilizing and the use of noise-making devices.
Lee Smith of the Yolo County Farm Bureau, himself a farmer, called the proposed use guidelines “sound, and they’re good for the county.”
“I use these (noise-making) devices, and they’re extremely important for what we do,” Smith told the board. “We want to make sure they’re protected and we can continue to work with them.”
Supervisor Lucas Frerichs thanked Izquierdo for his work to identify the source of the noise and balance the concerns of growers with those of surrounding communities.
“This is one of the trade-offs of living in an agricultural county,” Frerichs said. “On the whole, we’re very, very grateful to have such a robust agricultural community here in Yolo County.”
The following are the current draft guidelines for use of noise-making devices, defined as a gas cannon, scare gun, automatic exploder or any similar device used to frighten birds or other wildlife away from an agricultural crop.
Anyone wishing to weigh in may contact the Agriculture Department via Provenza's office at 530-757-5553 or jim.provenza@yolocounty.org, with a copy to his assistant deputy Oliver Snow, oliver.snow@yolocounty.org.
* Operate noise-making device between the hours of one hour before sunrise to one and one-half hours after sunset.
* Limit use of noise-making device to when wildlife damage is most prevalent.
* Limit use of noise-making device to one for every five acres of land in production with a crop susceptible to bird or wildlife damage.
* Limit use to time of day when wildlife pressure is highest.
* Aim noise-making device away from neighboring residences and as far back from fence lines as feasible.
* Find natural sound buffers to place the propane cannon between the intended control site and neighbors. This could include berms, hedge/tree rows, large buildings or even a stack of hay bales.
* Implement varying wildlife management techniques when using a noise-making device; thus, acknowledging how each pest and crop type should be handled individually to meet its unique scenario.
* Consider frequency intervals the noise-making device should be set. Attempt to maintain a pre-determined level of economic threshold for control of wildlife pests.
(Economic threshold is defined as the pest density at which management action should be taken to prevent an increasing pest population from reaching the economic injury level.)
* Monitor the site frequently. Make notes and adjust use as changes occur.
* Move noise-making device every three to five days to keep wildlife from becoming accustomed to the sound.
* Consult your pest control advisor and local UC Farm Advisor for additional tactics and management ideas to effectively manage wildlife pressures, preferably only using noise-making device as a last resort.
* Responsible use of noise-making device will ensure that complaints from the public are limited and resolved timely.
— Reach Lauren Keene at lkeene@davisenterprise.net. Follow her on Twitter at @laurenkeene
