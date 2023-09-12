Yolo coroner determines Oregon woman's cause of death By Lauren Keene, Enterprise staff writer Sep 12, 2023 Sep 12, 2023 Updated 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Yolo County coroner’s officials have determined what caused the death of an Oregon woman whose body was found in an abandoned train car in Woodland in July.Haley Parker, 32, died of the “toxic effects of methamphetamine, fentanyl, probable heroin and ethanol,” Chief Deputy Coroner Gina Moya said Tuesday. The death was ruled accidental.Moya previously said Parker likely had passed away several days before Woodland police discovered her body July 17 in the 1700 block of East Beamer Street. There were no signs of foul play. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chemistry Medicine Pharmacology Transportation Organic Chemistry A3 091323 × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Comings & Goings: Tasty Palace debuts; Outpost sets stage Football: Oops! Albeck, DHS did it again New fire station a hot topic at City Council meeting 'The last of what was': Davis couple experience Maui fires' aftermath Comings & Goings: New Hilton proposed, Murillo’s opens Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Latest e-Edition The Davis Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
