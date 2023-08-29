A Woodland man faces felony assault charges in connection with what Yolo County prosecutors described as an “unprovoked racial attack” in Knights Landing.

Jeffrey Wendell Card, 39, who had been free on bail following his arrest last Friday, returned to jail on Tuesday after a Yolo Superior Court judge increased Card’s bail amount during his first court appearance.

