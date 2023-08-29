A Woodland man faces felony assault charges in connection with what Yolo County prosecutors described as an “unprovoked racial attack” in Knights Landing.
Jeffrey Wendell Card, 39, who had been free on bail following his arrest last Friday, returned to jail on Tuesday after a Yolo Superior Court judge increased Card’s bail amount during his first court appearance.
Yolo County sheriff’s officials said they responded to the Knights Landing assault scene at about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 20, arriving to find the male victim with beating injuries including a broken cheekbone, broken hand and missing tooth. He was transported to a Sacramento hospital for treatment.
“He only knew the person by a nickname,” sheriff’s Detective Matt Wirick said. Through that nickname — “Baba” — investigators identified Card as a suspect through his Facebook profile, and the victim picked him out of a photo lineup.
Deputies arrested Card last Friday at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Court Street in Woodland. He later posted a $100,000 bail bond.
When he arrived in court Tuesday, Card refused a public defender’s services and asked for more time to hire a private attorney. But prosecutor Martha Wais sought his remand back to the Yolo County Jail, citing risks to public safety.
According to Wais, Card used a racial epithet along with the term “white power” while calling the assault victim out of his trailer. He allegedly then used a garden hoe to beat the victim and break out his car windows while threatening to kill him.
Prosecutors charged him with assault causing great bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and vandalism. He also has prior “strike” offense from 2018.
“This was an unprovoked racial attack,” Wais said. “We have grave concerns for public safety.”
Wais requested a higher bail amount for the assault case, $150,000, as well as $5,000 for a second unrelated case alleging multiple violations of a restraining order.
Visiting Judge Stephen Mock granted the request, ordering Card back to jail. He returns to court Thursday for further arraignment proceedings.
When Card asked at that point to speak on his own behalf, Mock replied: “There’s frankly nothing you could say that would help you.”
